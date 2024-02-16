Joker Game

Gambling isn’t a frequently explored theme among anime creators, yet there are still works that delve into this topic. Our experts have thoroughly examined this vibrant aspect of Japanese animation and have identified those projects that incorporate casino and gambling themes.

Although the title might not directly suggest it, this gambling-themed anime features poker quite frequently, with such instances significantly impacting the storyline. The anime centers around D Agency, a specialized group of spies tasked with traveling to various locations worldwide to gather information about immensely powerful weapons, set against the backdrop of the period leading up to World War II.

Imawa No Kuni No Alice

This anime, similar to many others, narrates the lives of Japanese high school students. It centers around an ordinary student lacking ambition and direction, who, along with his friends, ends up at a train station observing a fireworks display. The intensity of the fireworks momentarily blinds them, and when they regain their sight, they find themselves in an unfamiliar location. Here, they are compelled to engage in high-stakes games as a means of survival.

Legend of Koizumi

An interesting anime with a high rating and a non-standard plot and a lot of humour. The action takes place in a world where all global political problems are solved by playing mahjong.

Direct gambling entertainment is not concerned here, but fans of such pastime, as well as just good humour, this project will definitely be to his liking. In fact, this movie should be recommended to all those who are in search of something non-standard, as the authors really tried and managed to show a bright and interesting spectacle, which also really makes you laugh.

Conclusion

As we said above, anime creators do not often touch the gambling theme, so we had to look and study a lot of works before finding something suitable.

But in the process of studying the above creations it became clear that they attract not only that relate to gambling, but also really high quality narration, interesting plot and characters that you want to watch.

Therefore, all fans of anime, as well as those who just want to watch something quality, should definitely pay attention to these projects.