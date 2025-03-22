Tips Punjabi and Dharma Productions have dropped the trailer for Gippy Grewal-starrer Akaal, a historic saga based on the life of Sardar Akaal Singh and his village. The story narrates the journey of Sikh warriors and highlights their courage and sacrifices.

Synopsis of the film: The film is a Punjabi historical drama inspired by real-life events. It showcases the valor and sacrifices of Sikh warriors, particularly focusing on the rise of the Khalsa, a warrior clan of the Sikhs. Set in 1840s Punjab, this tale of honour and resilience follows Sardar Akaal Singh and his village as they face a vengeful assault by Jangi Jahan and his forces after the death of Maharaja Ranjeet Singh. Amid broken truces and escalating tensions, the fearless Sardars must rise against overwhelming odds to protect their land. Will they prevail against this formidable foe?

The trailer showcases full-blown war sequences, brutal combat scenes, post-war destruction, huge landscapes and heart wrenching action. These visually appealing scenes are crafted by Identical Brains, with some additional VFX by 2DS Film Studio.

The film is directed by Grewal and produced by Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta, Bhumika Tewari, Grewal, and Ravneet Kaur Grewal. It is presented by Humble Motion Pictures in collaboration with Dharma Productions.

The cast of the film includes Grewal, Nimrat Khaira, Gurpreet Ghuggi, Prince Kanwaljit Singh, Nikitin Dheer, Shinda Grewal, Mita Vashisht, Apinderdeep Singh, Ekom Grewal, Jaggi Singh, Aashish Duggal, Jarnail Singh and Raj Hundal.

The film will be released on 10 April 2025 in theatres globally.