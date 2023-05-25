Thunderbird Entertainment Group announced the brand-new animated original Mermicorno: Starfall. Created and produced by Thunderbird’s Atomic Cartoons, in partnership with global design tastemaker tokidoki, the ocean setting of the series showcases the wonders and magic of our natural world that aims to inspire this generation of kids. Mermicorno: Starfall will debut exclusively in USA on Max in 2025.

Now in production at Atomic, the series draws its inspiration from tokidoki’s hit character family Mermicorno. Sirena, the first Mermicorno, debuted in 2015 and the Mermicorno character family launched with collectibles, apparel, accessories and more in 2016.

Atomic is overseeing the production and final delivery of Mermicorno: Starfall. Thunderbird CEO and chair Jennifer Twiner McCarron, president and chief creative officer Matthew Berkowitz, and Atomic Originals VP Aaron Behl will also executive produce along with tokidoki co-founder and chief creative officer Simone Legno and co-founder & CEO Pooneh Mohajer and Shea Fontana (Monster High, Polly Pocket).

“We’ve long been dedicated fans and collectors of tokidoki and its Mermicorno brand. There’s magic in these Mermicorno, and we felt there was a tremendous opportunity to fill a white space for an intelligent adventure-comedy to appeal to both girls and boys — and their families,” said Berkowitz. “Having this opportunity to collaborate with the brilliant minds of Simone and Pooneh at tokidoki, as well as Shea Fontana, has been incredible for our studio. We believe we are going to bring a tremendous show to Max and we are incredibly grateful for their support.”

“We have waited a very long time to bring our Mermicorno to life through animation. It is truly our dream come true, to work with such an amazing team who has so much passion and creativity and helped me to build a majestic story around my creations,” said Legno.

“We could not have asked for better partners to join us on this epic creative journey. It is our honour to work with Atomic Cartoons, Thunderbird, and now Max,” said Mohajer.

The synopsis reads: The new animated series is a smart and fun adventure-comedy that takes place in a fantastical and magical undersea world, where a team of Mermicorno (enchanting half-Unicorn/ half-fish creatures) join together to save the ocean from the threat of the evil Ika Inkblot. During their epic mission, our heroes unlock the magic of creative self-expression, discover new depths of friendship, and find the best bowl of ramen in the sea. The series takes viewers (and the Mermicorno) on a hilarious and stylish subaquatic adventure and is also the first animated series to bring tokidoki’s wondrous underwater world and characters to life.

Thunderbird Distribution represents global media sales for Mermicorno: Starfall and under the leadership of global distribution and consumer products president Richard Goldsmith is currently licensing the series globally to broadcasters and platforms outside of the U.S. Thunderbird is also co-managing the consumer products rights to the IP with tokidoki, which will debut at Licensing Expo, taking place in Las Vegas from 13 to 15 June 2023.