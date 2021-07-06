The Suicide Squad One Month Teaser is out

Amid much eagerness and anticipation, the theatrical and HBO Max release of The Suicide Squad has launched. The film is poised to release James Gunn’s take on the iconic DC Comics group of antiheroes and villains — and now.



The new teaser celebrates that The Suicide Squad will be released in one month, on 6 August 2021. The teaser gives glimpses of new footage. In The Suicide Squad, welcome to hell — a.k.a. Bell Reve, the prison with the highest mortality rate in the USA. A place where the worst Super-Villains are locked and where they will do anything to get out — even join the super-secret, super-shady Task Force X.

The Suicide Squad will also see Viola Davis returning as Amanda Waller, Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn, Joel Kinnaman as Colonel Rick Flag, and Jai Courtney as Captain Boomerang from 2016’s Suicide Squad. David Dastmalchian will be joining as Polka-Dot Man, Steve Agee as King Shark, Daniela Melchior as Ratcatcher 2, Idris Elba as Bloodsport, John Cena as Peacemaker, Nathan Fillion as T.D.K., Pete Davidson as Blackguard, Flula Borg as Javelin, Mayling Ng as Mongal, Peter Capaldi as The Thinker, Michael Rooker as Savant, Alice Braga as Sol Soria, and Sean Gunn as Weasel.



Producer Peter Safran had explained to reporters during a 2019 visit to the film’s set, “There was no plan until James said, ‘That’s a movie I want to go make. And then all the characters that he selected were just characters that he was a fan of and wanted to play with. I think, in typical fashion for James, he picks more obscure characters. Guardians of the Galaxy, they were relatively obscure characters, as well, but he liked the idea of being able to take these characters and imbue them with whatever characters he really wanted, or characteristics that he really wanted to play with.”