TASK Signs MoU with Cosmos Maya to Establish AVGC Centre of Excellence in Hyderabad

Telangana Academy for Skill and Knowledge (TASK) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Cosmos Maya for setting up an Animation, Visual Effects, Gaming and Comics (AVGC) Centre of Excellence in Hyderabad. Under the partnership, Cosmos Maya will serve as the Industry Partner, providing industry expertise, curriculum support, mentorship, and practical exposure.

The MoU was signed in the presence of TASK CEO Mr. Srikant Sinha, Cosmos Maya Co-Founder Mr. Ketan Mehta, Co-Founder Ms. Deepa Sahi, and Mr. Ram Dhumne, Director, Cosmos Creative Academy.

The initiative aims to strengthen industry-aligned skill development in the AVGC sector and support Telangana’s Media & Entertainment ecosystem.