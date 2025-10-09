Tamil Nadu unveils global esports championship featuring ‘CS2’ and ‘BGMI’

News Hub for Indian Animation VFX Comics Gaming Merchandising Applications Ecosystem
Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu’s (SDAT) flagship esports initiative, the Chennai Esports Global Championship (CEGC) has announced two major tournaments featuring Counter-Strike 2 (CS2) and Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) in collaboration with Skyesports. Both will take place at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium in November 2025.
The CEGC – CS2 will be held from 7 November, bringing together teams from India, Southeast Asia, and Europe to compete for a US$50,000 prize pool. This tournament will be part of the Valve Regional Standings (a structured ranking system that determines which teams receive direct invitations to major championships and other key tournaments). Registrations are open across all three regions, with the top two teams from each qualifier advancing to the Chennai Playoffs.
The CEGC – BGMI tournament will follow from 14 to 16 November, featuring India’s mobile esports teams competing for a share of the Rs 50,00,000 prize pool. Details about the tournament format, prize pool, and invited teams will be revealed soon. The opening ceremony on 7 November will bring together global stakeholders, government representatives, and esports leaders to inaugurate the championship.
Youth Welfare and Sports Development Department additional chief secretary IAS Dr Atulya Misra said, “Having successfully incorporated esports into the Chief Minister’s Trophy, we are now ready to showcase our state’s prowess on the world stage. This landmark initiative is aligned with the vision of the honourable deputy chief minister, Thiru. Udhayanidhi Stalin, to promote emerging and futuristic sports disciplines and empower the state’s massive youth demographic.”
SDAT member secretary IAS J. Meghanatha Reddy added, “Tamil Nadu is proud to champion this new era of esports in India. Beyond competition, it will strengthen industries like broadcasting, production, and content creation, generating jobs and fostering growth for our creative economy.”
Skyesports CEO and founder Shiva Nandy mentioned, “With the support of SDAT, we aim to make Chennai a bridge between Indian esports and the global scene, much like how Saudi Arabia’s Esports World Cup became a worldwide hub for the industry.”