Take-Two acquires facial animation studio Dynamixyz

Image credit: TheGamer



Take-Two Interactive Software announced that it has acquired privately-held Dynamixyz, a world-class leader in video-based facial animation services. Founded in 2010, Dynamixyz owns and operates a suite of leading-edge, proprietary motion capture, facial-analysis, and full 3D processing tools and technology that combines computer graphics, computer vision, and machine learning.

Over the past decade, Dynamixyz has been a valued partner of the entertainment industry, including Take-Two’s wholly-owned labels, Rockstar Games and 2K, and has worked on acclaimed projects such as Red Dead Redemption 2 and NBA 2K21, the animated series Love, Death & Robots, and movies including Avengers: Endgame.

“Dynamixyz’s revolutionary facial analysis technology and services is a highly complementary and strategic addition to Take-Two’s world-class publishing and development structure,” said Take-Two executive VP and head of strategy and independent publishing Michael Worosz. “We’re thrilled to have them join our team, incorporate their proprietary technologies and creative wonder into our future offerings, and to continue to evolve their capabilities and solutions.”

“We’re very excited to join the Take-Two family and become an exclusive partner to their immensely talented studios and teams around the world,” added Dynamixyz CEO Gaspard Breton. “Having worked with Rockstar Games and 2K, we know firsthand Take-Two’s commitment to creative excellence and welcome the opportunity to leverage our tools and technology to help them to achieve that goal and to captivate and engage audiences further.”

“Gaspard and the visionary team at Dynamixyz have a well-earned reputation for providing the widest and smartest range of facial motion capture solutions to the entertainment industry, and their work has captivated millions of people around the world from the box office to the living room,” further commented Worosz.

Take-Two’s acquisition of Dynamixyz is the company’s latest strategic initiative to invest further in its internal development capabilities and to continue its goal to be the most creative, innovative, and efficient entertainment company. Dynamixyz will operate as a division of Take-Two and work exclusively with the company’s publishing labels and studios. Breton will continue to oversee Dynamixyz and report to executive VP and chief information officer Scott Belmont for Take-Two Interactive Software.

Willkie Farr & Gallagher, LLP served as legal counsel to Take-Two. Inflexion Points Technology Partners and Didier & Levy served as financial and legal advisors, respectively, to Dynamixyz.