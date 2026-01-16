T‑Series has dropped the trailer for Border 2, which revisits the 1971 India–Pakistan war and carries forward the legacy of the original film. The trailer offers glimpses of sweeping battlefield sequences, tanks advancing across desert terrain, expansive ocean shots and fighter aircraft cutting through the skies, highlighting the scale of land, air and sea operations.

The film connects back to J. P. Dutta’s 1997 Border, with a soldier returning to honour a vow made nearly three decades earlier. The central focus of the film is on the bravery of the Indian soldiers during the war.

The cast of the film includes Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh and Ahan Shetty, with Mona Singh, Sonam Bajwa, Anya Singh and Medha Rana in the supporting roles. Border 2 is directed by Anurag Singh, produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, J. P. Dutta and Nidhi Dutta, and jointly backed by T‑Series Films and J. P. Films.

The film’s visual effects, from large‑scale battle sequences to ocean settings and aerial combat, have been created by ReDefine and Labyrinth.

The film will be released on 23 January 2026.