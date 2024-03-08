SuperGaming’s ‘Indus’ battle royale esports tournament to have Rs 3 lakh prize pool

India’s SuperGaming has announced a prize pool of Rs 3 lakh for the esports tournament of its battle royale game Indus. In The Indus Unchained Tournament which takes place on 8 March 2024, top 12 teams from the Indus community will take on reigning champions Godlike Girls.

The winners of the tournament will get Rs. 1,50,000 and the runners-up, third-place, and fourth-place will get Rs 75,000, Rs 30,000, and Rs 15,000 respectively. The most valuable player will get Rs 30,000.

The Closed Beta version of Indus in use for this esports tournament will include the entirety of Virlok – the game’s map, improved control options, design balances, and enhancements across visuals, and animations.

Check out more details regarding what to expect in this recently released gameplay clip:

Players will be able to share their thoughts on various aspects of the game and impact the direction of how SuperGaming crafts its most ambitious title yet through this official esports tournament which follows the Indus Esports Invitational held in October 2024.

This is in line with how SuperGaming has crafted its biggest hits — MaskGun and Silly Royale. Multiplayer shooter MaskGun has amassed over 80 million players since its launch with a focus on putting its players first leading to some of its biggest community members featuring in-game as well as celebrating India-specific events like Diwali, said SuperGaming communications manager Rishi Alwani.

How to get Indus Beta Keys

Sign up on the official Indus Beta key site — indusbeta.com to get on the waitlist. Keys are in limited supply. On receiving an Indus Beta key, redeem it on indusbeta.com. To celebrate the Indus Beta, players will net one-of-a-kind exclusive cosmetic items to cement their status as being the game’s early supporters. These will not be available at launch.