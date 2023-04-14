The most anticipated game Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League will now release 2024. The action game is scheduled to debut on 2 February 2024, according to a statement released by developer Rocksteady on social media handles.

Rocksteady said, “We have made the tough but necessary decision to take the time needed to work on getting the game to be the best quality experience for players. Thank you to our amazing community for the continued support, patience, and understanding. There is much more to share in the months ahead and we look forward to seeing you in Metropolis next year.”

There is no major surprise in this new postponement notice. After all, it was speculated in March of this year that the game would be delayed until 2024. Previously, the game was supposed to come out towards the end of May 2023. At one point, the 2022 release date for Kill the Justice League was considered.

The company behind the Batman: Arkham series, Rocksteady, is working on the new game Kill the Justice League. Although the game takes place outside of Gotham in Metropolis, this canonically takes place in the same world. The story revolves around Suicide Squad, also known as Task Force X, is sent in to stop the Justice League after Brainiac has gained control of it. Also appearing in it will be the late voice actor Kevin Conroy, who will reprise his role as Batman again for one of his final performances.