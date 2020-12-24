Studio 100 mutually parts ways with Little Airplane Productions’ Josh Selig and Sharon Gomes 

As a result of an ongoing strategic exercise, Studio 100 and Little Airplane Productions CEO and COO – Josh Selig and Sharon Gomes (respectively), have mutually agreed to part ways.

Little Airplane Productions was acquired by Studio 100 in 2017 and has allowed Studio 100 to expand its activities into both the USA and China.

Commenting on this development, Studio 100 founding shareholder and CEO Hans Bourlon stated: “Due to the impact of the ongoing COVID 19-pandemic on Studio 100’s business, we have decided to further integrate the activities of our Studio 100 International business unit under the leadership of Barbara Stephen and Martin Krieger in order to create a more streamlined organisation. I want to sincerely thank Josh and Sharon for their hard work and commitment to Little Airplane and Studio 100 over the last three years and wish them all the best in their future endeavors.”

Stephen and Krieger, co-CEOs of Studio 100 International, will work with the team at Little Airplane to ensure continuity on the great projects that are in the New York studio’s pipeline.

Selig added: “While our collaboration has come to an end, I have every faith in the team at Little Airplane and Studio 100 to continue delivering the kind of high-quality preschool shows that Little Airplane is renowned for. I wish them all the very best! As for me, I will be announcing a new China/US initiative in the coming year and I will continue to create and produce meaningful children’s content for the global market.”