‘Star Wars: Tales of the Underworld’ to launch on Fortnite ahead of OTT release

Disney has collaboarted with Epic Games for their most expansive Star Wars collaboration in Fortnite to date, with the first entirely Star Wars-themed Battle Royale Season and the in-game premiere of Star Wars: Tales of the Underworld on 2 May, two days ahead of its Disney+ launch. This marks the first debut of a Disney+ series in a game.

Recently announced at Star Wars Celebration, Fortnite: Galactic Battle begins 2 May and introduces new Star Wars content and gameplay to Battle Royale each week. Fans can play as Darth Jar Jar or Emperor Palpatine, while piloting ships like X-wings and TIE Fighters. The season will culminate in an epic in-game live event, Death Star Sabotage.

The Star Wars Watch Party island will also go live on 2 May, and begin at 10 am ET. Players will have a chance to view the first two episodes of Lucasfilm Animation’s Star Wars: Tales of the Underworld, an all-new anthology series of animated shorts from creator Dave Filoni focusing on the criminal underbelly of the Star Wars galaxy through the experiences of two iconic villains: Asajj Ventress and Cad Bane.

Beyond the Star Wars Watch Party theater, players have the opportunity to fight off incoming waves of Stormtroopers using blasters and lightsabers. The standalone Star Wars Watch Party island was built in Unreal Editor for Fortnite (UEFN) and uses official Star Wars assets to create a breathtaking environment inspired by a galaxy far, far away.

To further bridge the worlds of Fortnite and Disney, now players and fans can link their Epic Games and MyDisney accounts. Eligible players who choose to link their Epic and MyDisney accounts will unlock a First Order Stormtrooper Outfit to further celebrate the upcoming Star Wars season of Battle Royale – with more benefits to come. This is a first step to enable Fortnite players and Disney fans to seamlessly move between Epic and Disney’s ecosystems, bringing more value to streaming subscribers as we work to build an all new Disney games and entertainment universe connected to Fortnite.

“For the first time, Disney+ is premiering a show inside a game, launching alongside our largest Star Wars collaboration with Fortnite to date – giving fans and players an exciting first look at the kinds of experiences they can expect as we shape a new future together,” said Disney Games & Digital Entertainment executive vice president Sean Shoptaw. “We’re building the next era of digital entertainment, where fans can play, watch, create and connect – and we’re just beginning to tap into what’s possible.”

“Disney and Epic are pioneering the future of social entertainment together, and this expansive Star Wars collaboration offers a glimpse into the type of interactive experiences we envision,” said Epic Games president Adam Sussman. “We are reimagining what’s possible with immersive storytelling in Fortnite with one of the world’s most beloved franchises – stay tuned for a lot more to come.”

About Star Wars: Tales of the Underworld: From creator Dave Filoni comes Star Wars: Tales of the Underworld, an all-new anthology series of animated shorts which will premiere 4 May, 2025, exclusively on Disney+. The popular series, which began in 2022 with Tales of the Jedi and continued in 2024 with Tales of the Empire, this time focuses on the criminal underbelly of the Star Wars galaxy through the experiences of two iconic villains. Former assassin and bounty hunter Asajj Ventress is given a new chance at life and must go on the run with an unexpected new ally, while outlaw Cad Bane faces his past when he confronts an old friend, now a Marshal on the opposite side of the law.

Produced by Lucasfilm Animation, Star Wars: Tales of the Underworld is executive produced by Dave Filoni, Athena Yvette Portillo, and Carrie Beck. Dave Filoni is supervising director, Josh Rimes is co-executive producer, Alex Spotswood is the senior producer, and Matt Michnovetz is the writer. The show stars Nika Futterman, Corey Burton, Artt Butler, Lane Factor, AJ LoCascio, Clare Grant, Dawn-Lyen Gardner, and Eric Lopez.