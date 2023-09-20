The umbrella brand created to support the Spanish content producers and distributors Audiovisual from Spain, is organising the first edition of Spain Brand New Content – Breakfast at MIPCOM. It is a by-invitation sales event open for international buyers interested in discovering the latest content from Spain.

Starting at 8.30 am until 10 am on 17 October in the Audiovisual from Spain area of the Seaview Producers Hub (Riviera 9), the acquisition executives attending will have pre-scheduled meetings based on their selection among the newest content showcased by the Spanish distributors.

Audiovisual from Spain has already sent-out invitations to more than 400 MIPCOM delegates from specific territories including the Nordics (Denmark, Norway, Sweden, Finland and Iceland), Northern Europe (Germany, Netherlands, Belgium, Baltics and the UK) and the Americas (Canada, USA, Mexico and Brazil). Seats are available exclusively for buyers attending MIPCOM; pre-registration is required by fulfilling the official form.

The Spanish companies participating in the activity are Artico Distribution, Atresmedia Television, DeAPlaneta Entertainment, Feelsales, Filmax, Inside Content, Mediterráneo Mediaset España Group, Motion Pictures, Movistar Plus+ International, Onza Distribution, Plano a Plano, RTVE, TV3-Televisió de Catalunya and Wild Stories Distribution. Their content offering includes drama series, factual shows, doc series and features, animation kids shows, feature films and telenovelas launched in 2023.

The presence of Audiovisual from Spain at this event in MIPCOM is coordinated by ICEX, with the support of the Spain Audiovisual Hub of the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Digital Transformation, in the framework of the Recovery, Transformation and Resilience Plan financed by the Next Generation Funds of the European Commission.