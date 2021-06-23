Sony Pictures Imageworks promoted Mike Ford to CTO

Mike Ford has been promoted to chief technology officer at Sony Pictures Imageworks.

Ford, who previously served as senior vice president, systems engineering and software development, will report to Imageworks’ executive vice president Michelle Grady and will continue overseeing the software development and the systems engineering teams.

“Mike is a dedicated leader to the software development and systems engineering teams,” remarked Grady. “He embraces a forward looking, strategic approach to our technology that allows our talented artists to put inspired images on screen.”

In his previous role as visual effects supervisor at Imageworks, Ford has overseen films including Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation and Smurfs: The Lost Village.

Sharing his excitement, Ford said, “I’m thrilled with the opportunity, noting that Imageworks would continue a series of major initiatives to advance its VFX and animated feature pipeline. By combining proprietary and emerging technology with our gifted artist and production teams, Imageworks will continue to deliver for our filmmaking partners now and into the future.”

A member of the Short Films and Animation Branch of Academy of Motion Pictures Arts & Sciences, Ford serves as a board member of the Academy Software Foundation (ASWF).