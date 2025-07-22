Sony confirms the release date of ‘ Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse’

Sony Pictures has officially delayed the release of the animated feature film Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse to 2027, the company confirmed via its official X (formerly Twitter) handle. This movie would be the follow-up to its prequel Spiderman: Across the Spider-Verse. It was previously left undated after initial delays, but is now slated to release in cinemas on 26 March 2027.

The decision comes after a long period of uncertainty following the delay of the original 2024 date, reportedly due to production timelines and the impact of the Hollywood strikes.

The filmmakers revealed at CinemaCon earlier that the upcoming film will see Miles Morales on the run, with allies like Gwen possibly unable to save him. At the end of Across the Spider-Verse, Miles discovers that a multiverse version of himself has become the villainous Prowler in a dystopian version of New York City. However, no official plotline has been revealed as of now and is yet to receive official synopsis.

The first Spider-Verse film won the Oscar for Best Animated Feature and grossed US$393.6 million worldwide. The 2023 sequel, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, was another global hit, earning US$690.5 million and receiving a second Oscar nomination. Beyond the Spider-Verse was initially slated for release on 29 March 2024, but was postponed due to the Hollywood strikes.

The ensemble cast is expecting Shameik Moore in the starring role, alongside some familiar faces from the previous titles of the franchise like Jason Schwartzman (The Spot), Karn Soni (Spider-Man India) and Jharrel Jerome (Prowler).

The upcoming Marvel instalment is directed by returning filmmakers Bob Persichetti (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse) and Justin K. Thompson (Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse), with a script by Phil Lord and Chris Miller (Spider-Verse, The Lego Movie) alongside David Callaham (The Expendables, Across the Spider-Verse). The film is produced by Lord, Miller, Amy Pascal, Avi Arad, and Jinko Gotoh, with Aditya Sood and Christina Steinberg serving as executive producers.

