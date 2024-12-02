‘Solo Leveling – ReAwakening’ new theatrical release date announced

The theatrical release date of anime film Solo Leveling – ReAwakening has been advanced in India. Anime streaming platform Crunchyroll and Sony Pictures Entertainment have announced that the film, which was originally scheduled for 6 December 2024, will now hit theatres on 4 December.

The film is a compilation of all the episodes from the first season of the anime Solo Leveling coupled with a sneak peek of the first two episodes of the anime’s second season.

Over a decade has passed since a pathway called a “gate” which connects this world and another dimension suddenly appeared, and people with superhuman powers called “hunters” have been awakened. Hunters use their superhuman powers to conquer dungeons inside the gates to make a living, and Sung Jinwoo, a hunter of the lowest rank, is considered the Weakest Hunter of All Mankind. One day, he encounters a double dungeon, a high-level dungeon hidden inside a low-level one. In front of a severely wounded Jinwoo, a mysterious quest window pops up. On the verge of death, Jinwoo decides to take on the quest, which makes him the only person who can level up.

The second season of the anime will debut on Crunchyroll in January 2025. The anime streaming platform recently announced that Indian actor Rana Daggubati will voice the Ice Elf – Barca – in the second season of the series Solo Leveling. Daggubati will bring his voice to Barca in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

The anime series Solo Leveling is adapted from the best-selling Korean web novel written by Chugong, which was later adapted into a webtoon and manhwa in 2018, with illustrations by Dubu.