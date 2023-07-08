© Gege Akutami/Shueisha, JUJUTSU KAISEN Project

Prepare to be taken back to where it all began for Satoru Gojo and Suguru Geto during their formative school years, as Jujutsu Kaisen anime’s Season 2 will now stream in India after it premiered on 6 July.

Jujutsu Kaisen tells the story of Yuji Itadori, a boy with tremendous physical strength, who lives a completely ordinary high school life. One day, to save a classmate who has been attacked by curses, he eats the finger of Ryomen Sukuna, taking the curse into his own soul. From then on, he shares one body with Ryomen Sukuna. Guided by the most powerful of sorcerers, Satoru Gojo, Itadori is admitted to Tokyo Jujutsu High School, an organization that fights the curses… and thus begins the heroic tale of a boy who became a curse to exorcise a curse, a life from which he could never turn back.

Streaming only on Crunchyroll, the second season of the series will be subtitled and dubbed in all of its territories, with new episodes premiering every week after its broadcast in Japan. It will be told over two consecutive cours, with the first part of the story recounting Gojo’s and Geto’s past in the “Hidden Inventory / Premature Death” arc. The monthly subscription cost for Crunchyroll in India is Rs 79.

The official synopsis of season two reads: This is the innocent spring that the two strongest lost forever. Itadori Yuji took Ryomen Sukuna into his own body in June 2018. Okkotsu Yuta freed Orimoto Rika from her curse in December 2017. And now it’s spring 2006. Gojo Satoru and Geto Suguru, two peerless jujutsu sorcerers from Jujutsu High, have been given two missions by Tengen, an immortal known as the cornerstone of the jujutsu community. One mission is the escorting and erasure of the “Star Plasma Vessel”, Amanai Riko, the girl chosen as the best match to merge with Tengen. So the two of them set out on their escort mission in order to keep the jujutsu community going, but an assassin calling himself Fushiguro interferes in an attempt to assassinate the Star Plasma Vessel. The pasts of Gojo and Geto, the ones who would later be known as the most powerful jujutsu sorcerer and the most evil curse user, are about to be revealed…

The second season is animated by Mappa (Chainsaw Man; Attack on Titan Final Season; Hell’s Paradise) and directed by Shota Goshozono. The screenplay and series composition are written by Hiroshi Seko (Vinland Saga; Attack on Titan Final Season; Mob Psycho 100). The character design is done by Sayaka Koiso (Rokka: Braves of the Six Flowers) and Tadashi Hiramatsu (Yuri!!! on Ice); art direction by Junichi Higashi (Cowboy Bebop); cinematography by Teppei Ito (Chainsaw Man); editing by Keisuke Yanagi (Tokyo Ghoul); and music composed by Yoshimasa Terui (Jujutsu Kaisen). The opening and ending theme music for the “Hidden Inventory / Premature Death” arc are performed by Tatsuya Kitani and Soushi Sakiyama, respectively.

“Fans have been eagerly waiting for the return of this incredible series, and we’re thrilled that Crunchyroll will be the exclusive home to season two of Jujutsu Kaisen,” noted Cruchyroll chief content officer Asa Suehira.

The Japanese voice cast and characters are as follows:

Yuichi Nakamura as Satoru Gojo

Takahiro Sakurai as Suguru Geto

Anna Nagase as Riko Amanai

Takehito Koyasu as Toji Fushiguro

Aya Endo as Shoko Ieiri

Dubs for the new season will be produced in English, Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, French, German, Italian, Castilian Spanish, and Russian. The dub premieres will be announced at a later date.

Jujutsu Kaisen is produced by Toho Animation and based on the best-selling manga of the same title written and illustrated by Gege Akutami. It is currently serialised in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump, which has over 80 million copies in circulation. In USA, the manga is published by Viz Media. The series was named Anime of the Year by the Crunchyroll Anime Awards in 2021 and the global blockbuster prequel film, Jujutsu Kaisen 0, was awarded Best Anime Film at the Crunchyroll Anime Awards in 2023 and earned around $180 million in global theatrical box office revenue.