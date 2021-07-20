Sandbox Kids comes up with Hopster English learning channel on Amazon Prime

Sandbox Kids, the digital subscription content services for children and families, has launched the Hopster channel as an English language learning service for children on Amazon Prime Video channels in Spain, Italy, and the Netherlands.

The Hopster channel is dedicated to safely and appropriately entertain and delight young children while teaching them English through popular British animations, family favourite shows and premium learning content from around the world. It is available as a subscription on-demand entertainment service on Prime Video for the first time in these countries.

“We believe that kids learn best when they’re having fun, so we are delighted to be able to offer children in Spain, Italy, and The Netherlands the opportunity to learn English with the help of their favorite characters,” said Sandbox Kids chief revenue officer Kimberly Verbonitz. “Through the Hopster Channel on Prime Video channels, kids will be able to enjoy award-winning animations and learning shows that will inspire them to learn. We hope to continue to expand our partnership with Amazon Prime Video channels to bring the Hopster channel into even more new markets soon.”

Hopster’s suite of English language entertainment includes shows like Alphablocks, The Hive and Cloudbabies, plus songs like Pocoyo Nursery Rhymes and Lingokids. Amazon Prime members can watch the Hopster channel anywhere, using the Prime Video app, available on connected TVs, streaming media players, mobile devices, Amazon Fire TV, Fire TV Stick, Fire tablets and online.

The Hopster channel is now available on Amazon Prime Video Channels in five countries across Europe: the UK, France, Italy, the Netherlands and Spain. Hopster is fully localised in France with a localised Spanish service coming in 2022.

Operated by Sandbox Kids, the English learning platform is available for €4.99 a month.