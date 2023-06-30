Samsung unveiled the 2023 line-up of Odyssey G9 OLED Gaming Monitors powered by Neo Quantum Processor Pro.

The Odyssey G9 is a power-packed gaming monitor with a DisplayHDR True Black 400. Equipped with next-level AI upscaling technology that enhances every visual detail for optimised picture quality, the monitors flaunt a massive 1800R curvature that outmanoeuvred opponents with a supreme 240 Hz refresh rate and 0.03 response time.

Measuring 49-inch in size with a 1800R curvature, the Odyssey OLED G9 is the first OLED monitor to offer Dual Quad High Definition (DQHD; 5,120 x 1,440) resolution with a 32:9 ratio. The large and wide screen ratio enable users to lose themselves in super-ultra wide vistas — equivalent to two QHD screens side by side. At the same time, its rapid 0.03ms grey-to-grey (GtG) response time and 240Hz refresh rate offer players a competitive edge.

The Odyssey OLED G9 features a slim design housed within a sleek metal frame. On the back of the monitor is the CoreSync and Core Lighting+ which uses advanced lighting technology to match the colours on-screen, making content more immersive. Built-in stereo speakers complement on-screen content with crisp sound.

“With the new line-up of gaming monitors, we are proud to introduce a new era of OLED Gaming in India,” said Samsung India Consumer Electronics Enterprise Business vice president Puneet Sethi. “To meet the demands and expectations of even the most experienced gamers, we engineered the G9 series with cutting-edge technology and unrivalled features. Powered with a Neo Quantum Processor Pro, a detailed vivid display and unmatched gaming features, the OLED G9 series will truly raise the bar for OLED Gaming in India,”

The addition of the Neo Quantum Processor Pro sets the Odyssey OLED G9 apart from other OLED gaming monitors. Using a deep learning algorithm, it analyses images and automatically upscales to adjust brightness while amplifying contrast. This enables the monitor to restore each detail and deliver the most brilliant images, pixel by pixel. The Smart TV experience is coupled with IoT Hub and Voice Assistance. The large screen offers super-ultrawide vistas.

The colour conversion ability of Samsung OLED, powered by Quantum Dot (QD) allows for a far superior colour performance with a higher degree of colour purity and wider colour gamut.

Upgraded performance for an enhanced gaming experience:

AMD FreeSync Premium Pro further enhances the Odyssey OLED G9’s super smooth gameplay experience. With DisplayHDR True Black 400, the monitor delivers incredible details and vivid colours regardless of the game being played or the content the user is watching.

The Odyssey OLED G9 is also equipped with Auto Source Switch+ which allows the monitors to detect when connected devices are turned on. This enhances immersive gaming and helps the user multi-task more efficiently.

Here are some of the specifications:

Odyssey G95SC OLED- Odyssey G95SC OLED is the fastest gaming monitor amongst the complete range of Odyssey monitors and provides a larger-than-life viewing experience as it has Samsung Neo Quantum Processor Pro installed in it. The GTG 0.03ms & 240H refresh rate makes it the Odyssey monitor with the fastest response time and delivers unprecedented performance. The gaming monitor is the World’s first DQHD OLED (5120×1440) resolution enabling gamers to have an immersive and real-life gaming experience. Odyssey G95SC OLED offers a premium experience as it comes with a Slim Metal Design and offers Core Lighting+ in its design panel. The monitor supports smart features like Smart TV Apps, IoT Hub, and Voice assistant offering an enhanced gaming experience.

Odyssey G93SC- Odyssey G93SC monitor also offers a Dual QHD (5120 x 1440) with a 32:9 ratio. The gaming monitor supports up to 240Hz refresh rate and 0.03ms (GTG) response time allowing a swift, smooth response and enabling precise mouse movements. The slim metal design of Odyssey G93SC offers anti-glare and anti-reflection features and is appreciated by gamers. One feature that stands out is AMD FreeSync Premium Pro offering extremely smooth and fast action gameplay, reduces stuttering, input latency, and screen tearing even during the most intense moments.

Odyssey G85SB-Odyssey G85SB monitor is equipped with a 175 Hz refresh rate and an Ultra WQHD (3440×1440) high resolution. The gaming monitor offers the fastest response time among Odyssey monitors. It also provides easy access to Smart TV Apps making it a perfect choice for Smart Entertainment. The CoreSync feature matches the lighting with the game’s on-screen colours giving gamers a more immersive gaming experience via better picture quality.

Price and availability:

Odyssey G95SC OLED monitor comes in black colour in India at a price of Rs 1,99,999. Customers can buy monitors from Samsung’s official online store Samsung Shop, Amazon, and all leading retail stores.

