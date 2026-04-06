Sai Abhishek highlights Warner Bros. Discovery’s push for home‑grown animation

Sai Abhishek (left)

The 30th Hong Kong International Film & TV Market (Filmart) and EntertainmentPulse, organised by the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC), provided the backdrop as, Warner Bros. Discovery South Asia entertainment, lifestyle and kids factual head Sai Abhishek talked about the evolving landscape of IP exploitation in South Asia and the company’s strategy to strengthen local animation.

Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) is a global leader in media and entertainment, delivering one of the industry’s most diverse portfolios across television, film and streaming. Its iconic brands include Discovery Channel, HBO, CNN, DC, Eurosport, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Cartoon Network, Adult Swim, Warner Bros. Motion Picture and Television Groups, Warner Bros. Games, New Line Cinema and more.

Highlighting WBD’s portfolio, Abhishek noted Pogo as a home-grown Indian brand with long-running shows such as Chhota Bheem, now in its 18th year. Characters like Chhota Bheem and Little Singham continue to evolve in new creative directions, opening up opportunities for broader IP development. Cartoon Network is being positioned with more India‑first programming, while Discovery Kids is expanding its slate by sourcing IPs both globally and locally.

“A key focus for Warner Bros. Discovery is investing in home-grown animators, writers, and creators,” he told us in an interview at Filmart. “South Asia has abundant talent across creative categories, and the company is committed to nurturing this pool to build franchises from India for the world. New original animations have been commissioned, with an emphasis on fun, humour, and storytelling that resonates with children.”

The company is expanding its IPs into gaming, comics, and merchandising as part of a broader cross-platform strategy. It is collaborating with gaming studios to integrate characters into existing titles and engaging with comic publishers to extend storytelling beyond the screen. He emphasised that global franchises like Harry Potter and the DC Universe stood the test of time because they were exploited across multiple platforms, a strategy now being applied to Indian IPs.

The company works with independent creators, production houses, and co-productions. They encourage creator-led storytelling and remain deeply involved in world-building, character development, and execution. Rights may be outrightly owned, co-shared, or structured differently depending on the deal, but the aim is always to grow IPs collaboratively with partners.

He highlighted, “Warner Bros. Discovery’s kids’ content reaches nearly 100 million viewers, backed by its distribution strength and brand presence. Through school contact programmes, activations across India, and digital platforms like YouTube, the company keeps audiences engaged year after year.”

As the company deepens its investment in South Asia, it is not only strengthening its local animation ecosystem but also laying the groundwork for Indian IPs to thrive on the global stage. By combining its distribution power, brand equity and cross‑platform strategy with a commitment to nurturing home‑grown talent, WBD is positioning South Asia as a hub for original storytelling that can resonate with audiences worldwide.