Crunchyroll announces nominees for its Anime Awards 2026

Crunchyroll is set to host the tenth Anime Awards in Tokyo on 23 May.

Fans can vote every day until 15 April on its official website, on Crunchyroll, and for the first time, on MyAnimeList.

Anime-loving celebrity presenters will announce the winners during the pre-show on 23 May at 5 pm JST (Japan Standard Time) / 1:30 pm IST, followed by the main ceremony at 6 pm JST / 2:30 pm IST.

Sony Group Corporation president and CEO Hiroki Totoki, will deliver the opening remarks at the Crunchyroll Anime Awards live ceremony, hosted by voice actress Sally Amaki and entertainer Jon Kabira.

The presenters include:

Rashmika Mandanna, is an Indian actress who has gained nationwide recognition for her performances in major blockbuster films.

Asuka Saito is a Japanese actress and former idol, widely recognised for her work in film and television.

Danna is a celebrated Mexican singer and actress with a strong global fanbase.

Enako is one of Japan’s most famous cosplayers, known for her influence in anime and gaming culture.

Hannah Bahng is a rising artist and digital creator with a growing international presence.

Kasumi Arimura is a Japanese actress known for her performances in film and television.

Mitorizu is a Japanese comedy duo loved for their energetic performances.

Nanase Nishino is an actress and former idol, gaining recognition across entertainment platforms.

Nyvi Estephan is an esports host and presenter from Brazil.

Rza is a rapper, producer, and founding member of the Wu-Tang Clan.

Snitchery is a globally recognised cosplayer and content creator known for creative transformations.

Winston Duke is a Hollywood actor best known for his roles in major blockbuster films.

The 2026 nominees are:

Anime of the Year Dan Da Dan Season 2 Gachiakuta My Hero Academia Final season Takopi’s Original Sin The Apothecary Diaries Season 2 The Summer Hikaru Died



Film of the Year 100 Meters Chainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze Arc Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle Mononoke the Movie: Chapter II – The Ashes of Rage Scarlet The Rose of Versailles



Best Original Anime Apocalypse Hotel Digimon Beatbreak Lazarus Mobile Suit Gundam GQuuuuuuX Moonrise Zenshu



Best Continuing Series Dan Da Dan Season 2 Kaiju No. 8 My Hero Academia Final Season One Piece Solo Leveling Season 2 -Arise from the Shadow- Spy x Family Season 3



Best New Series Clevatess Gachiakuta Sakamoto Days Takopi’s Original Sin The Fragrant Flower Blooms With Dignity The Summer Hikaru Died



Best Opening Sequence HUGs – Paledusk – Gachiakuta Mirage – Creepy Nuts – Call of the Night Season 2 On The Way – Aina The End – Dan Da Dan Season 2 ReawakeR (feat. Felix of Stray Kids) – Lisa – Solo Leveling Season 2 -Arise from the Shadow- The Revo – Pornograffitti – My Hero Academia Final Season Watch Me! – Yoasobi – Witch Watch



Best Ending Sequence Actor – Lilas Ikuta – Spy x Family Season 3 Beautiful Colors – OneRepublic – Kaiju No. 8 Doukashiteru – WurtS – Dan Da Dan Season 2 I – Bump of Chicken – My Hero Academia Final Season Kawaii Kaiwai – PiKi – My Dress-Up Darling Season 2 Un-Apex – TK from Ling Tosite Sigure – Solo Leveling Season 2 -Arise from the Shadow-



Best Action Dan Da Dan Season 2 Gachiakuta Kaiju No. 8 My Hero Academia Final Season One Piece Solo Leveling Season 2 -Arise from the Shadow-



Best Comedy City the Animation Dan Da Dan Season 2 My Dress-Up Darling Season 2 Ranma1/2 Season2 Spy x Family Season 3 Witch Watch



Best Drama Anne Shirley Blue Box Orb: On the Movements of the Earth Takopi’s Original Sin The Apothecary Diaries (season 2) The Summer Hikaru Died



Best Isekai Anime Campfire Cooking in Another World with My Absurd Skill Season 2 Disney Twisted-Wonderland: The Animation – Season 1 Episode of Heartslabyul From Bureaucrat to Villainess: Dad’s Been Reincarnated! Konosuba -God’s Blessing on This Wonderful World! 3 -Bonus Stage- Re: Zero -Starting Life in Another World- Season 3 Zenshu



Best Romance Blue Box Dan Da Dan Season 2 Honey Lemon Soda My Dress-Up Darling Season 2 Ranma1/2 Season2 The Fragrant Flower Blooms With Dignity



Best Slice of Life Anne Shirley Blue Box City the Animation My Dress-Up Darling Season 2 Spy x Family Season 3 The Fragrant Flower Blooms with Dignity



Best Animation Dan Da Dan Season 2 Gachiakuta My Hero Academia Final Season One Piece Solo Leveling Season 2 -Arise from the Shadow- Takopi’s Original Sin



Best Background Art City the Animation Dan Da Dan Season 2 Gachiakuta Kowloon Generic Romance The Apothecary Diaries (season 2) The Summer Hikaru Died



Best Character Design Dan Da Dan Season 2 Gachiakuta My Dress-Up Darling Season 2 One Piece Takopi’s Original Sin The Apothecary Diaries (season 2)



Best Director Akinori Fudesaka, Norihiro Naganuma – The Apothecary Diaries (season 2) Fuga Yamashiro and Abel Góngora – Dan Da Dan Season 2 Fumihiko Suganuma – Gachiakuta Kenji Nagasaki, Naomi Nakayama – My Hero Academia Final Season Ryohei Takeshita – The Summer Hikaru Died Shinya Iino – Takopi’s Original Sin



Best Main Character Izuku Midoriya – My Hero Academia Final Season Maomao – The Apothecary Diaries (season 2) Momo – Dan Da Dan Season 2 Okarun – Dan Da Dan Season 2 Rudo – Gachiakuta Sung Jinwoo – Solo Leveling Season 2 -Arise from the Shadow-



Best Supporting Character Enjin – Gachiakuta Jin Enjoji (Jiji) – Dan Da Dan Season 2 Jinshi – The Apothecary Diaries (season 2) Katsuki Bakugo – My Hero Academia Final Season Loulan/Shisui – The Apothecary Diaries (season 2) Turbo Granny – Dan Da Dan Season 2



“Must Protect At All Cost” Character Anya Forger – Spy x Family Season 3 Izuku Midoriya – My Hero Academia Final Season Kaoruko Waguri – The Fragrant Flower Blooms With Dignity Maomao – The Apothecary Diaries (season 2) Suika – Dr. Stone Science Future Takopi – Takopi’s Original Sin



Best Anime Song In Bloom – Lilas Ikuta – The Apothecary Diaries (season 2) Iris Out – Kenshi Yonezu – Chainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze Arc Jane Doe – Kenshi Yonezu and Hikaru Utada – Chainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze Arc On The Way – Aina The End – Dan Da Dan Season 2 ReawakeR (feat. Felix of Stray Kids) – Lisa – Solo Leveling Season 2 -Arise from the Shadow- Watch Me! – Yoasobi – Witch Watch



Best Score Chainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze Arc – kensuke ushio Dan Da Dan Season 2 – kensuke ushio Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle – Yuki Kajiura, Go Shiina Gachiakuta – Taku Iwasaki Solo Leveling Season 2 -Arise from the Shadow- – Hiroyuki Sawano The Apothecary Diaries (season 2) – Satoru Kosaki, Kevin Penkin, Alisa Okehazama



Best Voice Artist Performance (Hindi) Abhishek Sharma – Jinshi – The Apothecary Diaries (season 2) Akshita Mishra – Koyuki – Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle Heena Malik – Reze – Chainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze Arc Merlyn James – Anya Forger – Spy x Family Season 3 Rajesh Shukla – Sung Jinwoo – Solo Leveling Season 2 -Arise from the Shadow- Shilpie Pandey – Lufas Maphaahl – A Wild Last Boss Appeared!



Best Voice Artist Performance (Japanese) Aoi Yuki – Maomao – The Apothecary Diaries (season 2) Chiaki Kobayashi – Yoshiki Tsujinaka – The Summer Hikaru Died Daiki Yamashita – Izuku Midoriya – My Hero Academia Final Season Kikunosuke Toya – Denji – Chainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze Arc Mayumi Tanaka – Monkey D. Luffy – One Piece Reina Ueda – Reze – Chainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze Arc



Best Voice Artist Performance (English) Alexis Tipton – Reze – Chainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze Arc Emi Lo – Maomao – The Apothecary Diaries (season 2) Justin Briner – Izuku Midoriya – My Hero Academia Final Season Lucien Dodge – Akaza – Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle Morgan Berry – Shiori Fuyumura – Sanda Paul Castro Jr. – Hikaru Indou – The Summer Hikaru Died



This year’s ceremony will feature special musical tributes, including Dean Fujioka opening with “History Maker,” performances by Porngraffiti marking My Hero Academia’s 10th anniversary, and Asian Kung-fu Generation performing “Haruka Kanata” from Naruto, along with a Neon Genesis Evangelion tribute by Yoko Takahashi and orchestral performances by the Tokyo Philharmonic Orchestra.