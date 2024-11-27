Ryo Shima joins JetSynthesys as chief executive officer of gaming division

L-R: Ryo Shima & Rajan Navani Japan Panel

New age global digital entertainment and technology company JetSynthesys announced the appointment of Ryo Shima as the new chief executive officer for its gaming division.

Shima, who has been leading JetSynthesys’ Japan business, will now oversee the company’s gaming operations. Based in Silicon Valley, Shima brings a wealth of experience, including a notable tenure at listed Japanese major GREE (former GREE UK CEO, GREE US COO and GREE Inc SVP) where he excelled in driving growth and innovation in the mobile gaming sector.

“Ryo’s impressive track record, particularly during his time at GREE where he played a pivotal role in establishing key titles and expanding international reach, makes him an exceptional leader for our Gaming Division,” said JetSynthesys founder & CEO Rajan Navani. “His insights from Silicon Valley, combined with his experience in the global gaming arena, will be crucial as we pursue innovative opportunities and deeper engagement with our global partners.”

“I am excited to step into this expanded role and look forward to collaborating with our talented teams worldwide to create engaging and innovative gaming experiences. Our focus will remain on offering unparalleled solutions for game developers, publishers and gamers while ensuring growth in the dynamic and ever-evolving gaming landscape,” said JetSynthesys gaming division chief executive officer Ryo Shima.

Shima is a highly seasoned leader known as an expert in data-driven decision making, financial modeling, global partnership strategies, and digital marketing to deliver innovations, and revenue growth. He has also been instrumental in cross border game development (Japan-India-US) in the past at JetSynthesys. In his new role, Shima will be charged with steering the strategic direction of the gaming division, with a focus on expanding the company’s portfolio, enhancing player experiences, and harnessing advanced technology to deliver ground-breaking gaming solutions, at a time when Indian companies are expanding their global footprint.

Ryo holds an MBA from the Stanford University Graduate School of Business and has investment banking experience as well having worked with one of the world’s largest firms, Carlyle for three years. With Ryo Shima at the helm, JetSynthesys is poised to strengthen its position in the competitive gaming market and deliver unparalleled entertainment to gamers around the globe.

Former CEO of gaming, Anuj Tandon led and managed various gaming assets of JetSynthesys including its game studio, investments and global partnerships, esports (Skyesports), Nautilus Mobile, Jetapult, Nodwin and Web3 ventures. He is a well-known figure in the games industry and observers are all eager to know what his next initiative will be.

“.. I would like to thank Rajan Navani for being the visionary to create one of the most important companies in digital media and gaming in India and offering me the opportunity to work as CEO gaming,” Tandon shared on Linkedin. He also thanked the rest of his colleagues at the various studios and companies he oversaw.