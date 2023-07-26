Reliance Entertainment’s Reliance Animation Academy is partnering with Sandip University (Nasik), Allen House (Uttar Pradesh) and Pimpri Chinchwad University (Pune) to provide hands-on training in animation and VFX to students from early grades in their schooling phase.

Reliance Animation Academy will develop the curriculum for each grade, considering the age of the students, their grasping capacity with the right blend of the software and drawing skills in order to build the right mix of talent in the animation and VFX sectors.

Reliance Animation Academy offers courses in animation and VFX from three months to three years. The academy is part of Reliance Animation Studios, whose clients include Discovery (India), Viacom18 Media, Turner Broadcasting (Asia Pacific), Disney Broadcasting (India), Sony Entertainment, IN10 Media, Sun TV, and others.

Reliance Animation Studios CEO Tejonidhi Bhandare said, “India is fast emerging as the prospective global giant in the field of animation, gaming, VFX and comics, and to be successful, one needs to be prepared in every manner to handle the challenges. Awareness and building skills at early ages are the key factors that define the growth journey and with these tie-ups, we are bang on to create both factors at early ages from Grade three to eight and build a solid task force for this sector. This type of partnership is a one-of-its-kind that will help shape the future of the students in the art sector on one hand and create awareness about the opportunities on the other.”

The studio’s projects include the production of the show Twisted Timelines of Sammy & Raj for Nickelodeon and The Davincibles – a co-production with Neo Network & Moonscoop US. The studio has worked on shows like Little Singham which is currently airing on Pogo, Golmaal Jr. on Sonic/Nick, Smashing Simmba on Discovery Kids, Bhaiyyaji Balwan on Hungama and Pandeyji Pehelwan on ETV Bal Bharat are some of the finest creations of Reliance Animation.