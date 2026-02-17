Reckoning Esports and GodLike Esports secure PUACL 2026 slots

Indian teams Reckoning Esports and GodLike Esports have qualified for the Pokémon Unite Asia Champions League (PUACL) 2026, which will be held in Japan. The two teams secured their places through separate routes in India’s official Pokémon Unite circuit, organised by Skyesports in partnership with The Pokémon Company.

Reckoning Esports secured India’s primary slot at the PUACL finals by winning the Pokémon Unite Asia Champions League 2026 India League, a US $20,000 multi‑stage online tournament featuring ten esports organisations from the country. The league followed a circuit‑based group stage across five matchdays and concluded with King of the Hill playoffs.

In the grand final, Reckoning Esports defeated GodLike Esports in a three‑two series, securing the India League title and confirming their place at the PUACL finals in Japan.

Reckoning Esports Jeet “Swifty” Kundra said, “Winning the India League after such a long and demanding season means a lot to us. The format tested consistency and mental strength, and the grand final showed just how close the competition is at the top. Representing India at the Asia Champions League is an honour, and we’re excited to take this challenge to Japan.”

Despite the narrow loss, GodLike Esports qualified through the Pokémon Unite Winter Tournament 2026 India (PUWT), which provided an alternative pathway to the Asia Champions League. Unlike the India League, the PUWT included open qualifiers, allowing teams from across the country to compete alongside established organisations.

GodLike Esports progressed through the single‑elimination bracket at the tournament and drew on their experience to secure the championship. The victory confirmed India’s second slot at the PUACL and marked their return after the India League final defeat.

The PUWT also featured notable performances from emerging teams. Revenant XSpark, the 2025 PUWT champions, were eliminated in the semifinals by Orange Flag, one of the tournament’s standout sides. Orange Flag’s run ended in the grand final, where GodLike Esports won three – zero to claim the title.

Commenting on the eventual win, GodLike Esports Om “Scepter” Gore shared, “Losing the India League final was tough, but it pushed us to come back stronger. The Winter Tournament gave everyone a chance through open qualifiers, and our focus was on playing clean, confident Pokémon Unite from the start. Qualifying for the PUACL after that run feels incredibly rewarding, and we’re determined to represent India well on the global stage.”

GodLike Esports founder and CEO Chetan “Kronten” Chandgude mentioned, “Qualifying for the PUACL is a massive moment for us and for the entire Indian gaming community. I’ve seen the fire and dedication this team has put into their craft, and seeing them earn the right to represent India globally is an incredibly proud moment. We are eager to take our GodLike energy to the world stage and show everyone what Indian esports is truly capable of. ​GodLike Esports remains committed to elevating Indian talent and competing at the highest level of international play.”

The Pokémon Unite Asia Champions League 2026 will be held at Yokohama Buntai, Japan, on 28 and 29 March. Reckoning Esports and GodLike Esports will be among 16 teams competing for the title and a share of the US $200,000 prize pool.