Propstore animation art auction to feature rare Disney artwork

Magic is about to leave the screen and land on the auction block. From Mickey Mouse’s early mischief to Sully and Boo’s heartwarming friendship, nearly a century of Disney storytelling is set to change hands as Propstore prepares to auction a rare collection of original animation artwork next month.

The entertainment memorabilia auction house will present a curated selection of Disney animation art as part of its animation art live auction, taking place on 8 and 9 July 2026. The collection features original production cels, drawings, storyboards, concept paintings and development materials spanning almost 90 years of Disney history.

The two-day sale brings together artwork from some of the studio’s most celebrated productions, including Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, Pinocchio, Alice in Wonderland, 101 Dalmatians, Winnie the Pooh and Tigger Too, Mulan, Monsters, Inc. and classic Mickey Mouse shorts.

Among the standout lots is an original hand-painted concept painting from Make Mine Music (1946) by legendary Disney artist Mary Blair, whose bold use of colour helped define the visual language of several Disney classics. The artwork, which coincides with the film’s 80th anniversary in 2026, carries an estimated value of £10,000 to £20,000.

Disney’s golden age is represented by an original production cel setup from Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs (1937) featuring Grumpy and his reflection, estimated at £3,000 to £6,000. Another highlight is a set of four original production drawings from the 1939 Mickey Mouse short Society Dog Show, showing Mickey, Pluto and a judge during a comic sequence. The drawings are expected to fetch £2,400 to £4,800.

Fans of Pixar will find a rare glimpse into the making of Monsters, Inc. through storyboard drawings by Jorgen Klubien. Created during the film’s development phase, the artwork reveals an early version of Sully featuring small bat wings, a design detail ultimately dropped from the final film. The drawings are estimated at £800 to £1,600, coinciding with the film’s 25th anniversary celebrations in 2026.

Other notable lots include an original Alice in Wonderland production cel valued at £2,000 to £4,000, a 101 Dalmatians cel featuring Cruella de Vil with a similar estimate, and original concept paintings from Mulan expected to realise between £800 and £1,600.

The auction reflects growing demand for animation memorabilia, as collectors increasingly seek pieces that capture the artistry behind some of cinema’s most enduring characters and stories. Unlike mass-produced merchandise, these works were directly used in the creation of the films, offering a tangible connection to animation history.

With global online, absentee and telephone bidding available, the sale is expected to attract interest from Disney enthusiasts and collectors worldwide. Bidding begins each day at 3:00 pm British Summer Time (BST), with registration and catalogues already available to prospective buyers.

For collectors, it is more than an auction. It is an opportunity to own a piece of the artwork that helped shape generations of childhood memories, one pencil stroke, storyboard frame and painted cel at a time.