Prime Video released the official trailer and announced the premiere date of the highly anticipated second season of The Legend of Vox Machina, the critically acclaimed animated series from Critical Role and Titmouse. The second season will consist of 12 episodes, with three episodes premiering every week starting 20 January in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide.

The first season received a ‘Certified Fresh’ ranking on Rotten Tomatoes, with a score of 100 per cent.

New guest cast featured in season two includes Will Friedle (Boy Meets World), Billy Boyd (The Lord of the Rings), Henry Winkler (Barry), Lance Reddick (John Wick), Cree Summer (Rugrats, The Patrick Star Show), Alanna Ubach (Euphoria), Cheech Marin (Up in Smoke), Troy Baker (The Last of Us), Sendhil Ramamurthy (Beauty and the Beast), Ralph Inerson (The Witch), and Mary Elizabeth McGlynn (Ghost in the Shell 2: Innocence). Returning guest cast includes Stephanie Beatriz (Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Encanto), Indira Varma (Obi-Wan Kenobi, Game of Thrones), Gina Torres (9-1-1: Lone Star), Kelly Hu (BMF), and Esmé Creed-Miles (Hanna).

Based on the beloved characters and adventures of Critical Role’s first live streamed tabletop role-playing game campaign, the fantasy adventure The Legend of Vox Machina, quickly grew into an animated sensation.

After saving the realm from evil and destruction at the hands of the most terrifying power couple in Exandria, Vox Machina is faced with saving the world once again—this time, from a sinister group of dragons known as the Chroma Conclave.