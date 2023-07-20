India’s Prime Video and BBC Studios today launched BBC Player and BBC Kids on the OTT platform’s channels in the country.

The subscription-based service will provide Indian viewers with popular British content spanning from original British dramas, comedy, documentaries, factual shows, entertainment to lifestyle programming and children’s shows. Prime members can purchase an annual add-on subscription to BBC Player for Rs 599, and this will give them access to BBC Kids as well. Members can subscribe to BBC Kids for Rs 199 annually.

“We are excited to bring BBC Player and BBC Kids for the very first time to audiences in India. We couldn’t be more thrilled to partner with Prime Video to launch these subscription-based video on demand services,” said BBC Studios South Asia distribution vice president Stanley Fernandes. “These brands will offer a curated, multi-genre content line-up, offering the best of British entertainment to the discerning Indian audience. Subscribed members will gain access to some of BBC Studios’ latest hits as well as our classics shows, including our well acclaimed wealth of kids’ entertainment, all under one roof. We have seen the success of these brands in other markets globally and we can’t wait to see the excitement in India with this launch on Prime Video Channels.”

“Since its launch in India, Prime Video Channels has seen exponential growth in India with people subscribing to Channels of their choice from the length and breadth of the country,” said Prime Video India’s Prime Video Channels head Vivek Srivastava. “Our customers also have the convenience to access a significantly wider selection of Indian and international content through the 20 Channels. In fact, multiple global streaming services have chosen to launch and expand their reach in India with Prime Video Channels. In sync with our philosophy of super-serving our customers with even greater choice and accessibility, we are thrilled to collaborate with BBC Studios. Their wide range of programming is highly renowned and enjoyed by audiences world over.”

BBC Player offers programs like the crime thriller Six Four, British political thriller The Diplomat, comedy-drama Chivalry and comedy sitcom Citizen Khan. Other content includes Sherlock, Unforgotten starring Sanjeev Bhaskar, BAFTA award winning Happy Valley, motoring show Top Gear, The Great British Bake Off, documentary on Donald Trump – The Trump Show, medical comedy drama and BAFTA TV award winning This is Going to Hurt starring Ben Whishaw, mystery drama The North Water starring Colin Farrell, romance drama The Pursuit of Love starring Lily James and Dominic West, real-life experiences of London’s West Indian community in Small Axe with John Boyega, docu-series Greta Thunberg: A Year to Change the World and dance entertainment show Strictly Come Dancing, the original British version of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa.

BBC Kids shows targeted toward the age group of zero to 12 years include Hey Duggee, Go Jetters, JoJo & Gran Gran, Sarah & Duck, Junior Bake Off, among others.