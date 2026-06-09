Prime Video announces the release date of ‘Batman: Caped Crusader’

Glimpses from Batman: Caped Crusader

Prime Video has confirmed that the returning animated noir series Batman: Caped Crusader, produced by DC Studios, Warner Bros. Animation, Bad Robot Productions and 6th & Idaho, will premiere all ten episodes on 31 July. Official first‑look images accompany the announcement, offering a glimpse into Gotham City and introducing characters such as Edward Nygma, Carrie Kelly and Roxy Rocket, who will appear in the new season.

Batman: Caped Crusader is an animated noir series that follows the vigilante in his early years. Shaped by tragedy, billionaire Bruce Wayne becomes the Batman, a figure both more and less than human. Night after night, he wages a solitary battle against crime in Gotham City.

The series reimagines the Batman mythology under the direction of executive producers J.J. Abrams, Matt Reeves and Bruce Timm. Based on DC characters, it is produced by Warner Bros. Animation, DC Studios, Bad Robot Productions and 6th & Idaho. Alongside Abrams, Reeves and Timm, the executive producers include James Tucker, Geoffrey Thorne, Sarah Geismer, Rachel Rusch Rich and Sam Register.

Batman: Caped Crusader season two will be available to stream exclusively on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories on 31 July. Season one, which has received critical acclaim and is Certified Fresh on Rotten Tomatoes, is already available to watch in full.