Prime Video has announced its line-up of Indian and international original series and popular movies across multiple languages for its members ahead of Prime Day 2023 on 15 and 16 July.

The lead up to Prime Day will see the premiere of the original horror series Adhura (Hindi), and Sweet Kaaram Coffee (Tamil) – an original series that encapsulates the journey of three women from different generations rekindling their love for life. Prime Video will premiere the superhero film Veeran (Tamil), and Hostel Days, a Telugu adaptation of the hit Young Adult comedy drama series. Apart from this, the subscribers will have access to the family entertainer Anni Manchi Sakunamule (Telugu).

On the international content front, the OTT platform will premiere the final season of the globally renowned original series Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan, the second season of the hit original series The Summer I Turned Pretty, and the acclaimed film Babylon. The action thriller Kandahar is already streaming.

Prime Video has already premiered the Tamannaah Bhatia-starrer Jee Karda (Hindi) – an original series that explores the complexities of love and friendship, and the original movie Tiku Weds Sheru (Hindi) – a dramedy about two eccentric, starry-eyed characters who want to make it big in Bollywood. The Hindi version of the film Ponniyin Selvan: II, and the delightful Telugu family entertainer film Anni Manchi Sakunamule are available on Prime Video.

The Prime members can avail up to 50 per cent discount when purchasing add-on subscriptions from amongst the 18 popular video streaming services available on its channels – Lionsgate Play, discovery+, Eros Now, Stingray All Good Vibes, Curiosity Stream, AMC+, ManoramaMAX, VR OTT, hoichoi, MUBI, Docubay, Shorts TV, iWonder, Animax+GEM, My Zen TV, Acorn TV, Museum TV, and Nammaflix. With these channels, the members get access to more content without having login again.

Here’s a lineup of the content with release dates: