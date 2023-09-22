Goa-based poker platform Gamoski Networks announced the launch of global online poker software Natural8 in India. With this move, Gamoski aims to bring a “world-class” online poker experience to players across the country.

Along with the launch of Natural8 India, Gamoski has announced five freeroll – or free to enter and play – tournaments with a cumulative prize pool of 28.44 lakh rupees. Scheduled to be held between 23 September and 15 October, these tournaments are aimed at providing the Indian poker players a glimpse of the playing experience that the software delivers.

“India, as a country, loves its card games, and I feel that poker has the potential to achieve similar popularity as other card games such as teen-patti or rummy within the country,” said Natural8 India director and veteran poker professional Kunal Patni. “The launch of Natural8 India is aimed at realising that vision by delivering a differentiated, world-class online poker experience to Indian players. I have known the Natural8 brand’s strong reputation of delivering high-quality online poker experiences across the world for a while now, and we are excited to bring to India the technological and industry expertise that has powered the brand globally.”

L-R: Kunal Patni, Nikita Luther

“I am delighted to be partnering with a brand renowned for its state-of-the-art gaming platform and differentiated user experience,” said Natural8 brand ambassador Nikita Luther, who is a World Series of Poker Bracelet winner. “With Natural8 India at the helm of India’s nascent poker revolution, I cannot wait for the growth and opportunities that await it in the future.”

Natural8’s software framework provides interactive gameplay, seamless navigation, and visually appealing interface that is currently missing from India’s growing iGaming landscape, Gamoski Networks believes. The platform claims that its strong focus on technology and fair play ensures that it avoids the most common gameplay issues – such as bots, real-time assistance, and multi-accounting – that hamper the players’ online poker experience.

The brand has hosted big and lucrative poker tournaments online. To underscore this user-centric value proposition ahead of its maiden tournaments in India, Natural8 India has launched an introductory offer where users can get an extra 15 per cent value to any deposit they make on the platform until 30 September.