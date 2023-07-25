Indian online Poker brand Pocket52 has announced its newest campaign “Ab Club Badalne Ka Time Aa Gaya.” With this, the brand introduces multiple new developments within the platform.

According to the brand, since the subculture surrounding online poker considers many individuals underdogs, this campaign aims to showcase their skills and a sense of camaraderie amongst like-minded enthusiasts.

The campaign features a multitude of activities. To build credibility and expertise within the poker community, it introduces Indian poker champions – Laksh Pal Singh, Dhaval Mudgal, Raghav Bansal and Simran Malhotra as Pocket52’s “Poker Pros.” It also announces other mega multi-table tournaments with grand prize pools on the platform and the launch of the brand’s new desktop application with an all-new experience – enhanced features, a regenerated interface, multiple lingo options and more. Lastly, the brand launched three engaging films featuring celebrities Raghu Ram, Sharat Saxena and Mushtaq Khan. The films are streaming on Pocket52’s website, social media platforms, YouTube channel, Jio Cinema and other social and OTT platforms

Pocket52 director Nitesh Salvi said, “We need to embrace the winds of change, as now is the time to revamp the Indian poker landscape. Beneath the surface of virtual tables and digital cards lies a rich tapestry of human interactions, skill-building and a sense of community. Pocket52’s “Ab Club Badalne Ka Time Aa Gaya” campaign brings forth a new era of excitement with which, we want to bring a fresh perspective which has innovation at its heart. Offers like our cutting-edge desktop app, exhilarating high-value tournaments, and cash game features are just the start. We’re here to excite and empower players with rousing opportunities, generous rewards, and a truly immersive poker experience like never before.”