Philips India has partnered with BGMI esports, venturing into the gaming sector with the launch of its team OneBlade.

Indian esports organisation R Esports will represent OneBlade during the team’s participation in BGMI tournaments featuring the brand’s logo and carrying the tagline, “Move Fearlessly.” Philips believes that this tagline reflects the synergy between OneBlade’s dedication to providing a No Nicks, No Cuts grooming experience and the team’s playstyle in the tournaments. The team players include Abhinav Kumar, Harshit Kashyap, Dev Sapra, Badal Kumar Behara, Almaz Rahman and Akhand Pratap Singh.

Philips Indian Subcontinent personal health head Deepali Agarwal said, “We are thrilled to announce the launch of our gaming team, OneBlade, for BGMI esports. Building on our successful alliance for the launch of Philips OneBlade QP1424, we aim to cater to the grooming needs of the GenZ gamers with an enhanced product experience enabling them to Move Fearlessly. By supporting the talented players, we are confident in showcasing the Philips OneBlade spirit and capturing the enthusiasm of the gaming community. We look forward to an exciting journey ahead with BGMI esports.”

The in-game team leader Abhinav “Hero” Kumar said, “We are very honoured and excited to be associated with Philips OneBlade and together with them, will Move Fearlessly towards our goal of becoming the best.”

Philips OneBlade’s foray into the gaming space follows its successful association as the styling partner for the NODWIN Valorant Challengers tournament.

Comprising skilled players from the R Esports team, which consistently ranks among the top 16 teams in BGMI across major tournaments, OneBlade is poised to make a lasting impact in the gaming community. From 1 July to 1 October 2023, the team will compete under the banner of the Philips OneBlade brand, participating in prominent BGMI tournaments, including the highly anticipated BGMI Mater Series Tournament.