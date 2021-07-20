Peanuts Worldwide appoints Tim Erickson as EVP

Peanuts Worldwide announced that the highly accomplished consumer products and brand executive Tim Erickson has been named EVP of brand Peanuts Worldwide. Erickson will oversee the seasoned professionals at Peanuts Worldwide who manage the brand’s global licensing business.

Working together with the family of Peanuts creator Charles M. Schulz, WildBrain’s content and management teams and brand co-owners Sony Music Entertainment (Japan), Erickson will be responsible for sustaining a strategy true to the great heritage of the Peanuts brand – opening new licensing, partnership and retail opportunities, supporting brand marketing, and leveraging new content launches – all to expand the global presence of the Peanuts brand and build momentum towards its 75th anniversary in 2025. Based in New York, Erickson reports to WildBrain CEO Eric Ellenbogen, the majority owner of Peanuts.

Tim Erickson

Ellenbogen said, “I’m delighted that Tim has joined the team at this important moment for the Peanuts brand. The response to our original series The Snoopy Show and Snoopy in Space on Apple TV+ and to our ‘Take Care With Peanuts’ initiative has been nothing short of fantastic. With lots more new content rolling out worldwide in the coming years in partnership with Apple TV+, the Peanuts gang has never been more popular. Working in tandem with our Peanuts content team, Tim will bring a breadth of experience at the intersection of family entertainment and consumer products that makes him the ideal person to lead the evergreen Peanuts licensing business.”

Erickson brings over 20 years of experience in consumer products and brand building, having worked for such notable media and IP companies as Twentieth Century Fox, DreamWorks, Disney and LEGO. He most recently held the position of COO at the media company GoldieBlox, creating innovative STEM-focused brand experiences for girls through consumer products, retail and storytelling, as well as overseeing the company’s business development and operations.

Erickson said, “As a lifelong Peanuts fan, I’m elated to join Peanuts Worldwide. I’ve long admired Charles Schulz’s storytelling, both personally and professionally, so I look forward to engaging with the team and our partners to continue telling meaningful Peanuts stories through content, products and experiences that will engage fans for generations to come. I’m so excited about the opportunity to connect the Peanuts content pipeline with fan engagement around the world.”