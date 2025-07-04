Nodwin Gaming has officially partnered with the Esports World Cup Foundation (EWCF) to manage media rights sales across South Asia including India, Bangladesh, Nepal, and other surrounding territories.

Nodwin Gaming will act as the strategic support for the EWCF in the South Asia region. It will be supporting media rights sales and distribution strategies for the EWC across South Asia. The partnership seeks to expand the Esports World Cup’s reach among fans in one of the world’s fastest-growing esports markets. Additionally, Nodwin Gaming will serve as the EWCF’s marketing partner in India, developing and executing local campaigns.

Nodwin Gaming co-founder and managing director Akshat Rathee said, “The Esports World Cup is a landmark moment for global esports, and we’re proud to partner with the EWCF to bring that experience to South Asia. This partnership is about more than just broadcasting a tournament – it’s about building a bridge between South Asia’s incredibly passionate gaming communities and the global stage that the EWCF represents.”

“South Asia represents an incredibly dynamic and fast-growing gaming market. By partnering with Nodwin, we are not only ensuring that the Esports World Cup reaches more fans, but we are also reinforcing our commitment to making esports more accessible, inclusive, and sustainable,” stated the Esports World Cup Foundation COO Mike McCabe.