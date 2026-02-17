New Vine FX studio launched in Manchester

L to R: Jim Solan and Michael Illingworth

Vine FX has announced the opening of Vine FX North, a new branch in Manchester. The expansion increases the studio’s capacity to deliver visual effects to productions in the UK and internationally. The opening was marked by a launch event in Manchester on 4 February, attended by creative partners and industry peers.

Based in central Manchester, Vine FX will support film and television productions across the North of England, working alongside the studio’s existing Cambridge operation. The Manchester branch will be led by VFX supervisor Jim Solan, who joined Vine FX at the time of this launch.

Commenting on the opening, Solan said, “It’s incredibly exciting to join Vine FX at a time of growth and to help launch in Manchester. The city and the region is a major creative hub, home to a world-class production and post-production community and outstanding talent. Our new studio offering strengthens Vine FX’s ability to support productions with exceptional VFX across the North of England and contribute to the region’s vibrant creative ecosystem. I’m excited to help Vine FX play an active role in Manchester’s and the North’s ongoing creative success.”

“Opening another Vine FX studio is a hugely exciting step for us. Manchester has an incredible creative energy and a deep pool of talent, and this expansion allows us to be closer to the productions and people shaping the future of film and television in the region. With Jim leading the studio, we’re confident Vine FX will be a vital part of both our business and the wider creative community,” Vine FX founder Michael Illingworth shared.

Recent credits for the studio includes work on The Witcher season four for Netflix and Harlan Coben’s Lazarus for Prime Video.