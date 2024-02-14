Iwájú – the new series from Walt Disney Animation Studios and pan-African comic book entertainment company Kugali – begins streaming on Disney+ starting 28 February. A new trailer for the series is out now.

Set in a futuristic Lagos, Nigeria, the coming-of-age story follows Tola (voice of Simisola Gbadamosi), a young girl from the wealthy island, and her best friend, Kole (voice of Siji Soetan), a self-taught tech expert, as they discover the secrets and dangers hidden in their different worlds.

Kugali filmmakers—including director Olufikayo Ziki Adeola, production designer Hamid Ibrahim and cultural consultant Toluwalakin Olowofoyeku—take viewers on a unique journey into the world of Iwájú, bursting with unique visual elements and technological advancements inspired by the spirit of Lagos. Produced by Disney Animation’s Christina Chen with a screenplay by Adeola and Halima Hudson, Iwájú features the voices of Dayo Okeniyi, Femi Branch and Weruche Opia.

The series’ authentic African-influenced music is by renowned Nigerian composer Ré Olunuga, whose credits include music for the 2022 Disney+ original movie Rise and the BBC film Girl. The soundtrack is available digitally starting 1 March.

“I rarely bring my own emotions into writing a score,” he said. “I tend to inhabit the emotions of the characters or subjects and then translate them into music. In this case, it couldn’t be avoided. In addition to Tola’s adventurous spirit, Kole’s ingenuity and the many other fun and beautiful emotional threads explored in Iwájú—the score is steeped in my own very deep love for Lagos and its multiplicitous layers. It also includes many treats and winks for anyone familiar with or curious about the film music lexicon of Nollywood. Being invited by Ziki and the amazing teams at Disney and Kugali to help tell this beautiful coming-of-age story that explores themes of family, friendship and ingenuity has been an amazing adventure in itself.”

They are also bringing a new game inspired by the animated series. Disney Iwájú: Rising Chef will take players into the world of Iwájú” and allow them to explore authentic African delicacies through this fast-paced and accessible cooking game that celebrates the culture and cuisine of Nigeria. Developed by Maliyo Games in collaboration with Disney and Kugali, the game will allow players to advance their culinary skills, become the best chef in Lagos, and take over the fanciest restaurant in town.

The game will be available for iOS and Android on 28 February, coinciding with the debut of the series.