Apple TV+ announced it will expand its Academy and Emmy Award-winning offering of stories for kids and families with BE@RBRICK, a new 13-episode animated series from DreamWorks Animation and Dentsu Inc., and based on Medicom Toy’s world-renowned collectible bear-shaped figures.

The series marks the latest collaboration for Apple TV+ and DreamWorks Animation, joining Glaad Media Award-nominated Pinecone & Pony based on the book The Princess and the Pony by New York Times bestselling author Kate Beaton; and Doug Unplugs based on Dan Yaccarino’s Doug Unplugged book series.

BE@RBRICK is a music-driven comedy about young singer-songwriter Jasmine and her bandmates as they pursue their dreams and inspire others to do the same. But it won’t be easy to do when living in a world where everyone’s role is chosen for them and where the painted-on look you receive when you graduate from high school determines who you’ll be for the rest of your life. Jasmine realises that in order for her world to change, she and her friends may have to make it happen themselves.

Told through CG animation, the new series will be animated and produced by DreamWorks Animation and Dentsu. It will be showrun and executive produced by Meghan McCarthy (My Little Pony: Friendship Is Magic, Centaurworld). Alex Almaguer (TrollsTopia) will serve as supervising producer and Taylor Orci (Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts) will serve as story editor. Athena Hofmann (Curious George) will serve as line producer on the series.