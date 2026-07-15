Netflix Playground opens the gates to an ad-free world of games for kids

Netflix is pressing play beyond streaming. The entertainment giant has unveiled Netflix Playground, a new mobile app which promises a premium, child-friendly experience, that bundles together games and interactive experiences based on some of its biggest children’s brands, without the ads, in-app purchases or surprise paywalls that often accompany kids’ apps.

Designed for children aged eight and under, Netflix Playground is available exclusively to Netflix subscribers and offers an expanding catalogue of offline-friendly games built around popular franchises including Peppa Pig, Sesame Street, StoryBots, Gabby’s Dollhouse, PJ Masks, KPop Demon Hunters, Bad Dinosaurs and several Dr. Seuss favourites.

The idea is simple: one app, many adventures. Rather than downloading individual games, parents can access a curated library of interactive experiences through a single hub after signing in with their Netflix account. Every game can also be played offline, making it ideal for flights, road trips or those inevitable moments when wi-fi decides to disappear.

At launch, the catalogue spans a broad mix of creative and educational activities. Peppa Pig encourages counting, decorating and caring for guinea pigs, while Sesame Street focuses on pattern recognition, object discovery and open-ended play. StoryBots introduces memory games and musical activities, Gabby’s Dollhouse lets children customise characters and play memory challenges, and PJ Masks brings rooftop adventures and action-packed races.

Meanwhile, Dr. Seuss’s Horton!, Red Fish, Blue Fish and The Sneetches offer imaginative mini-games centred on creativity, music and problem-solving, while Bad Dinosaurs serves up prehistoric puzzles and memory challenges. Fans of KPop Demon Hunters can also join rhythm-based activities inspired by the hit franchise.

Managing the app is equally straightforward. Parents can monitor storage usage, install or remove games with a tap and keep every experience organised within a single interface.

Netflix has also confirmed that the Playground library will continue to expand, with My Little Pony and Paw Patrol among the franchises set to join the platform later this year.

For Netflix, the move is another step in transforming beloved screen characters into interactive experiences. And for parents? It may finally be a kids’ app where the only thing popping up is imagination not adverts.