Netflix introduces Hindi UI

Netflix has launched its user interface (UI) in Hindi, which will enable Netflix subscribers who prefer Hindi, to easily discover, access and enjoy their favourite Indian as well as international content.

The complete experience in Hindi, from sign up to search rows, collections and payment, is available across all devices – mobile, TV and web.

Netflix consumers can switch to the Hindi user interface from the Language option in the ‘Manage Profiles’ section on their desktop, TV or mobile browsers. Members can also set up to five profiles in each account, and each profile can have its own language setting. Netflix subscribers outside India will also get to choose the option to switch to Hindi UI.

Commenting on this, Netflix India VP-Content Monika Shergill said, “Delivering a great Netflix experience is as important to us as creating great content. We believe the new user interface will make Netflix even more accessible and better suit members who prefer Hindi.”

India has always been a key market for Netflix, and it has been investing heavily in Indian content across all genres targeting all age groups, including much-loved hits like Sacred Games, Bulbbul, Choked: Paisa Bolta Hai and animated series Mighty Little Bheem.

The streaming colossal recently announced a lineup of 17 exciting stories, including Ludo, Bombay Rose (animated feature film), A Suitable Boy, Raat Akeli Hai and the upcoming film Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, which releases on 12 August.

Netflix users will also be able to discover and enjoy international films and series such as Stranger Things, Extraction, Narcos: Mexico, The Protector, Klaus (animated short), The Witcher, and Old Guard with Hindi dubs or subtitles.

The streaming giant continues to improve its viewing experience with Smart Downloads, parental controls, and the Top 10 row features. Last year, Netflix introduced a mobile plan in India for Rs. 199/ month which has proved to be very successful.