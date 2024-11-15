Nazara join hands with ONDC Network to launch ‘gCommerce’ in India

Leading diversified gaming and sports media platform Nazara Technologies Limited and Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) announced their integration to launch “gCommerce” – an innovative in-game monetisation platform that seamlessly integrates e-commerce within games.

The integration aims to address a persistent challenge for Indian game developers: low in-app purchase (IAP) conversion rates and poor yields from advertising. Through gCommerce, Nazara and ONDC Network are reimagining game monetisation by leveraging India’s thriving e-commerce landscape and providing developers with new, scalable revenue streams.

This strategic integration will allow game developers to monetide through an affiliate revenue-sharing model, earning a commission on every successful transaction initiated by players through the gCommerce platform.

“We are excited to announce the upcoming launch of gCommerce by Nazara via integration with the ONDC Network, as it represents a significant step forward in our mission to empower game developers with effective and innovative monetization solutions. We are not only creating new revenue opportunities for developers but also enriching the overall experience for our gamers,” said Nazara Technologies CEO Nitish Mittersain.

“Nazara coming on ONDC Network to launch gCommerce is a testament to the versatility of the Network in supporting various industries and use cases. By bringing e-commerce into the gaming ecosystem, we are paving the way for a seamless blend of entertainment and shopping that adds value for players, developers, and the broader digital commerce network,” said ONDC CEO T Koshy.

ONDC Network’s expertise in creating an open, interoperable network for digital commerce will enable Nazara’s gCommerce platform to connect with a wide range of sellers across more than 10 categories, ensuring a rich diversity of product offering for gamers. This integration enhances the user experience by allowing them to make informed purchases while they continue their gaming journey.

The gCommerce platform is currently in soft launch and will be rolled out to game developers starting Q1, FY26.