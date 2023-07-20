Academy Award-winning motion capture company Vicon announced a series of senior appointments to accelerate growth and expansion. This includes multiple first-time roles for the business, including chief operating and marketing officers and machine learning head, highlighting Vicon’s commitment to operational excellence, designing and developing premium motion capture technology and elevating its brand presence globally.

“After nearly 40 years of delivering best-in-class motion capture systems for a range of industries, the modalities by which we capture motion today, continue to evolve rapidly,” said Vicon CEO Imogen Moorhouse. “We have extremely ambitious plans to accelerate growth and these new hires set us up to achieve that. We’re continuing to invest heavily in talent and R&D as we chart a path that will ensure Vicon stays at the forefront of motion capture, and ensures our customers long term success.”

Former strategic business development director Pablo Callejo has been promoted into the newly-created role of chief operating officer. Callejo now oversees strategic operations for the business including production, supply chain management, IT, regulatory compliance and facilities management. As a dedicated senior manager across these key operational roles, Callejo will play a central role in helping Vicon capitalize on pivotal business opportunities.

Chris Hoskin has been named Vicon’s first chief marketing officer. Hoskin was former Narvar, EMEA marketing regional director and has more than 15 years’ experience in senior B2B marketing roles. Hoskin will report to Vicon’s CEO Imogen Moorhouse and will focus on both brand and revenue growth.

Timothy Smith has been named machine learning head. Smith has over a decade of experience working with machine learning for computer vision and other applications and was most recently an engineering manager at Twitter. Smith will accelerate Vicon’s ability to deploy machine learning solutions to motion capture at scale, and will play a crucial role in leading the company’s exploration and development of new technologies.

Stephen Sandford has been named product head. Sandford joins Vicon after a 16 year tenure at Clear-Com, an HME company, a global provider of professional real-time communication solutions. Sandford’s product road mapping and development leadership will accelerate product development.

John Adamson has been named software delivery director. Adamson was previously aerodynamic software head in Formula 1 for the French marque, Alpine. Adamson has 22 years’ experience in motorsport and his expertise developing software and leading teams in a high-performance, demanding environment lends itself well to the precision engineering environment within Vicon’s development function.

All appointments are effective immediately.

The new hires follow an announcement in June (by Oxford Metrics, Vicon’s parent company), of interim results for the six months ending 31 March which included 69.6 per cent revenue growth for Vicon. The company’s entertainment revenue specifically was up an impressive 178.2 per cent as demand across film, TV and video games continued.

In August, Vicon will showcase in-the-works innovation demonstrations at SIGGRAPH 2023 which have been in R&D for several years. The new motion capture technologies power an immersive VR experience from long-time customer, Dreamscape. The company will be located at booth 223.