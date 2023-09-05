UK-based production company Mosaic Films, who pioneered the use of animation to tell sensitive stories using real-life testimonies voiced by their subjects, recently launched a new series on care-experienced children on 4 September, 20 years after their debut animation.

This original award-winning Animated Minds series for Channel 4 was the first of its kind on UK television. The series is a collection of short-form animated documentaries on mental health. Animation was new for this type of subject matter. Mosaic Films has since explored a range of sensitive topics, including mental illness, the child refugee experience and postnatal depression.

This work has earned animation-documentary company Mosaic Films three Bafta awards and two Royal Television Society Awards. Their animations have been shown at the Museum of Modern Art in New York, opened film festivals in Toronto, London, Edinburgh and Los Angeles, and gained notable followings and endorsement from the likes of Stephen Fry, and other leading influencers in the field of mental health.

Mosaic Films CEO Andy Glynne’s background as a clinical psychologist has given him an in-depth understanding of these experiences, as well as the trust of contributors to share their stories with him.

“I was always interested in trying to make films in a way that conveys inner experience,” said Glynne. “Combining the documentary’s narrative with the flexibility of the animation form can make visible what cannot be captured by the camera or cannot be seen by our eyes, like thoughts and feelings… animation is particularly effective when you are exploring an experience, when you are telling a story that can not be told because of anonymity, or because you are working with children.”

The studio’s latest series of animations for BBC Teach, directed by Glynne, is designed to help primary and secondary teachers support care-experienced young people, comprising of real testimonies voiced by children who have experienced the care system: Molly’s Story – Navigating School When You are Adopted, Tai’s Story- The Impact of Going into Foster Care and Elliot’s Story – Being Moved Around the Care System.

Care-experienced children face more challenges and difficulties than their peers and many of these happen at school. The BBC Teach series will show how just one positive relationship with a peer or a member of staff can improve a child’s experience of school and help transform their lives.

“This pioneering resource from BBC Teach features first-hand, frank and emotional testimony from young people who’ve experienced care and expertly shot teacher training videos featuring the UK’s leading experts. The result is a powerful collection of short films for schools which we believe challenges stereotypes, celebrates the resilience and success of the young people featured and helps teachers support care-experienced young people,” said BBC Teach executive producer Alex Harris.

Research conducted by Mosaic Films has shown that animation has the potential to change behaviours and attitudes, foster understanding and increase empathy. Mosaic Films’ other notable documentary films include Paloma Faith: As I Am, Bafta award-winning Out of Thin Air and Children of Las Brisas.