Monster Entertainment closes raft of sales for ‘The Day Henry Met’ and ‘Earth to Luna’

Monster Entertainment has closed a raft of sales for two of its hit series, The Day Henry Met and Earth to Luna. Season four of The Day Henry Met has been picked up by RAI in Italy, Condista’s Kids Street channel in the US, TVO and TFO in Canada, while all four seasons have been picked up by Noggin, Toon Goggles, Kedoo, Notio, HITN, Proj4 Ukraine, UnitelT, Dreamscape, Azoomee, Filmin, Poetic Brands, Telecoming, CCTV & Hainan Airlines in China, Globo for SVOD in Brazil, RAI Series one renewal, Canal Plus SVOD rights in France, Stan & Virgin Airlines in Australia, Zebracom, Oznoz, Common Sense Media, RUV in Iceland and SAS Scandinavian Airlines.

The Day Henry Met has proven itself to be a global hit, currently airing in 192 countries. The series airs on Nick Jr almost worldwide and on a wide range of free tv channels and on many SVOD platforms. A robust merchandising, licensing and publishing programme is underway in multiple territories.

The official synopsis reads:Every day Henry meets something new – The day Henry met a compass! The day Henry met a cookbook! The day Henry met a Surfboard! How exciting, I wonder what Henry’s going to meet today?

Earth To Luna seasons five & six have been picked up by Ceska Televize in Czech Republic. While, season six and seven by TG4 in Ireland, season seven by Condista’s Kids Street in the US who have also renewed season five, Canal Plus Myanmar, Oznoz, Common Sense Media, Unitel T, Emirates, Virgin & Qantas airlines Australia and Viet Jet Vietnam, have all bought the series recently.

Luna is a six-year-old girl who’s passionate about one thing, and one thing only: science! For Luna, the earth is a giant laboratory that she explores with boundless energy and enthusiasm. What most of us ignore, Luna notices and obsesses over until she is able to explain it herself, in her own unique way.

This is a series that promises to spark a curiosity in the world around us. Earth To Luna airs in over 150 countries and season eight, which is all about inventions, is currently starting production, which will mean that there will be 208 x 11 mins episodes available. There is a very successful merchandising and licensing programme in place for this hit series.