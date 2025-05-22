Mindshare India wins gold for ‘Innovative Use of Gaming’ under media category at 56th edition of Abby Awards

The Advertising Club’s 56th edition of ABBY Awards, being held during the Goafest at the Taj Cidade de Goa Heritage and Horizon, Goa from 21 to 23 May, witnessed the award ceremony for media and publisher category on day one.

A total of 64 media awards were handed over and 21 awards were handed over under publisher’s category. The ‘Media Agency of The Year’ award was bagged by Wavemaker India.The agency won one Grand Prix, six gold, eight silver and four bronze winning a total of 19 awards.

Mindshare India won gold in the ‘innovative use of gaming’ segment for their work on Hindustan Unilever’s Knorr Korean Ramen – Dare to Slurp campaign. The silver for ‘innovative use of gaming’ was bagged by Coral Media for Jal Jeevan Yatra: A Mahakumbh Story campaign for Jal Jeevan Mission and Cheil India took a bronze metal for Galaxy S25 Ultra’s #PlayGalaxy Cup.

Under the specialist category’s of ABBY Awards 2025, ‘innovative use of emerging technology’ segment one gold metals was bagged by Initiative Media for Amazon Prime Video’s work ‘WhatsApp Se Bhaukaal Tak: Mirzapur S3’s AI-Led Journey of Fan Immersion’ and another gold went to Wavemaker India for Colgate Palmolive India’s project ‘AI Meets Accessibility: Colgate’s WhatsApp Campaign Transforms Oral Health in India’.

In the same segment, Mindshare India bagged silver for Hindustan Unilever’s Knorr Korean Ramen – Dare to Slurp and the bronze metal went to Madison Media for Aditya Birla Sun Life Insurance’s ‘Buddhe Hoke Kya Banoge?’ campaign.

The publisher of the year at The ABBY Awards was ABP Pvt. Ltd with 30 points and five awards.

Check out the complete results below:

ABBY Awards Day one results