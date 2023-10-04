Magic Frame Animation and Creation Entertainment Media announced their co-production of upcoming feature film, Rebellious (95’), which will have its global premiere at American Film Market (AFM) in November.

In this modern fairytale, a headstrong princess is kidnapped by an evil sorcerer, Kezabor. The princess’s clever fiancé must use his wit in an epic quest to find her, while the princess boldly challenges her captors and plots a daring escape. The film puts a contemporary spin on the classic fairytale, introducing the “modern princess.” Rather than surrendering to circumstances out of her control, she has autonomy and chooses her own path.

“The incredible team behind this film have brought this modern fairytale to life through its dynamic characters, and we are delighted to share it with potential buyers next month at AFM. Inspired by aspects of some of the most popular fairy tales, Rebellious has so much to offer including a brave princess and a whole lot of action,” said Creation Entertainment Media CEO Sefi Carmel.

“This story and its unique characters from a range of cultural backgrounds, stand out from other fairy tales. Rebellious is all about empowerment, with the princess at the centre of the action! We look forward to sharing this story with audiences and potential partners next month,” said Magic Frame Animation sales and co-productions head Lidia Chirita.

Taking inspiration from the classic Beauty and the Beast story, Rebellious is set amongst an array of exotic locations including mystical forests and dangerous dungeons. The film will introduce a diverse range of characters from unique backgrounds, in a modern take on the classic fairytale.

The studios have attached writers Annalisa LaBianco (The Beverly Hills Chihuahua, Tom and Jerry in New York) and Jeffery Spencer (Secret Magic Control Agency) to the project. Alex Tsitsilin (Secret Magic Control Agency) will direct the film, which is produced by Sasha Shapiro (Fury, Dirty Grandpa) and Sefi Carmel (Legacy of Lies). The film’s music is composed by Sefi Carmel, created in Dolby Atmos by SphereTrax. The sound design and Dolby Atmos mixing is by Soundtrack Creation in London. The cast is set to be announced in the coming months.