Disney Branded Television revealed the trailer of their Emmy Award-nominated Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur season two.

The series is set to debut on 2 February at 8:00 pm EST on Disney Channel and Disney XD with two episodes. The first batch of season two episodes will be available on 3 February on Disney+ and the first season is now streaming.

In this season, Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur are in their element as superheroes; however, as Moon Girl’s superhero-ing intertwines more with her personal life, she must decide if the cost of keeping her identity a secret is worth the toll it takes on her family. Based on Marvel’s hit comic books, the series follows the adventures of 13-year-old super-genius Lunella Lafayette and her 10-ton T-Rex, Devil Dinosaur, as they protect her Lower East Side neighbourhood from danger.

The series stars Diamond White as Lunella Lafayette (aka Moon Girl), Fred Tatasciore as Devil Dinosaur, Libe Barer as Casey, Alfre Woodard as Mimi, Sasheer Zamata as Adria, Jermaine Fowler as James Jr., Gary Anthony Williams as Pops and executive producer Laurence Fishburne as The Beyonder.

Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur is produced by Disney Television Animation and is executive produced by Fishburne and Helen Sugland’s Cinema Gypsy Productions and Steve Loter. Rodney Clouden and Pilar Flynn are co-executive producers and Kate Kondell is co-executive producer and story editor. Halima Lucas is on board as co-producer and story editor; Ben Juwono serves as co-producer and supervising director and Rafael Chaidez as producer.