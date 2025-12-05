JioStar CEO Kevin Vaz outlines vision at ATF Singapore 2025

News Hub for Indian Animation VFX Comics Gaming Merchandising Applications Ecosystem
JioStar Entertainment CEO Kevin Vaz addressed industry leaders at the Asia TV Forum & Market (ATF) 2025 in Singapore. In his session, “Powering the Next Wave of a Billion Imaginations”, Vaz discussed JioStar’s expanding scale and India’s entry into a period where entertainment, technology and audience reach are converging to shape global storytelling.
He noted that India today offers one of the world’s most vibrant content ecosystems globally, with linguistic and cultural diversity that is unmatched. With 22 official languages, over 1,500 dialects, and a thriving industry producing more than 200,000 hours of television programming, 1,800 films, and over 400 web series each year, the country has evolved into a content powerhouse for both domestic and international markets.
He said the acceleration in consumption has been driven by both television and digital platforms. India now has 900 million television viewers, 900 million internet users, 500 million social media users and more than 85 million connected TV households. This scale is driving a convergence of storytelling, technology and digital experiences.
Vaz also outlined JioStar’s role in this transformation. On television, JioStar holds a 35 per cent market share with more than 90 channels across 10 languages, reaching over 760 million viewers each month. It leads in most local markets and regularly accounts for five of the top ten shows across genres. On digital, JioHotstar has recorded more than one billion downloads on Google Play and engages over 400 million monthly active users. JioStar, with its mix of entertainment and sport, now reaches 99 per cent of India’s connected TV market.
On the sports front, he described it as one of JioStar’s strongest growth areas, noting that the company delivers a wide portfolio of tournaments in India. Looking ahead, Vaz outlined JioStar’s strategic priorities in AI-led content innovation, connected TV growth, new storytelling formats such as micro-dramas, and global distribution.
He closed by reaffirming JioStar’s vision for the decade ahead. The ambition, he said, is to build a global imagination ecosystem where technology, data, culture and creativity combine to reshape how stories are told, experienced and shared.