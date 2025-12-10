Jeff Williams nominated as new independent director at Disney

The Walt Disney Company board of directors has nominated former Apple executive Jeff Williams to stand for election as a new independent director at the company’s 2026 annual meeting of shareholders. The total size of the board will be expanded to 11, effective as of the election of directors at the 2026 annual meeting.

Williams most recently served as Apple COO until his retirement earlier this year. After becoming COO in 2015, Williams oversaw Apple’s design team, in addition to managing all of Apple’s global supply chain, service, and support functions. Among his many accomplishments during his nearly three-decade career with Apple, he was responsible for the launch of the Apple Watch and architecting the company’s health and fitness strategy.

The Walt Disney Company board chairman James P. Gorman said, “Jeff Williams is a highly accomplished executive who for decades helped steward one of the most innovative and admired companies that serves billions of consumers across the globe. Jeff’s proven leadership and unique experience at the intersection of technology, global operations and product design make him a valuable nominee to our board as the company continues to focus on creative storytelling and groundbreaking innovation.”

Williams shared, “I have long admired Disney’s legacy of pairing imagination with innovation leveraging new technologies in bold, creative ways to bring to life timeless stories and entertain its guests. It is an honour to be nominated to the board of this storied company. I look forward to working with Disney’s talented leadership team and contributing to the company’s ongoing journey of creativity and excellence.”

Disney shareholders will vote on Williams’ election and the re-election of the company’s current 10 directors at the next Disney annual meeting.