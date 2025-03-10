iQOO partners with Indian gamers to test smartphone usability

Global smartphone brand iQOO (Vivo group) has partnered with seven Indian gamers – Dynamo Gaming, GamerFleet, Mortal, Payal Gaming, Scout, Shreeman Legend, and UnGraduate Gamer – to help the brand in designing high performance devices for a seamless gaming and live streaming experience.

The gamers will use, test, provide feedback and certify all the brand’s smartphones starting with iQOO Neo 10R. In addition to this, the gamers will be using the brand’s devices as their primary device for their YouTube streams.

The brand’s Neo 10R model, which is set to launch on 11 March 2025, is the first smartphone tested and certified by these gamers which features the Snapdragon® 8s Gen 3 processor and a 6400mAh battery which offers long-lasting power without sacrificing design.

On the partnership, iQOO CEO Nipun Marya said, “These gamers are the real questers, the catalysts behind the esports culture in India. By collaborating with these gamers to test and certify our smartphones, we are ensuring a product built by gamers in our shared quest to redefine mobile gaming.”

In December 2024, iQOO partnered with six BGMI esports teams and over 100 gamers. In 2023, the company onboarded a 23-year-old Gen Z chief gaming officer to collaborate directly with Gen Z gamers, gathering feedback on the gaming performance of the brand’s smartphones. The company was the official mobile phone partner for esports in the 2022 Asian Games.