International Animation Day special: Five films that are pure fun to watch

Let me start with a disclaimer — this is purely my opinion.
On International Animation Day, here’s my pick of animated films that are an absolute blast to watch. And by “fun”, I mean those rare gems that glue you to the screen — smart, light-hearted, full of wit, and yet leave you thinking for days after the credits roll.
So, here goes — my Fun-to-Watch Animated Movies list (because sometimes, you just want to laugh, snack, and feel things all at once):
Synopsis: After years of hiding underground, the Turtle brothers venture into the human world, hoping to win over New Yorkers and live as normal teenagers. With help from their friend April O’Neil, they take on a shadowy crime syndicate — only to face a full-blown mutant uprising.
This one tops my list, hands down. Mutant Mayhem is chaotic, hilarious, and packed with energy. From its witty dialogue and sharp comic timing to its stylish animation, it’s pure, unfiltered joy. I can’t remember laughing this much since Monsters University back in my college days.
Where to watch: JioStar
Synopsis: Arch-rivals Mike and Sully enrol at Monsters University to become the world’s scariest monsters.
One of Pixar’s most underrated gems, Monsters University is endlessly entertaining. The humour isn’t just in the lines — it’s in every squint, stomp and tail flick. The story is clever, the characters are endearing, and the concept? Utterly original. It’s proof that Pixar can make even monster college life relatable.
Synopsis: In a futuristic medieval world, knight Ballister Boldheart is framed for a crime he didn’t commit. His unlikely ally? Nimona — a mischievous shapeshifter with a flair for mayhem. Together, they challenge the kingdom’s notions of good and evil while causing delightful chaos.
Nimona is a rollercoaster of emotion and humour. Beneath its fun, rebellious spirit lies a touching message about friendship and self-acceptance. The animation — a striking 2D-3D hybrid — gives the film a unique flair, especially when Nimona morphs from bear to shark to gorilla in seconds. Directed by Nick Bruno and Troy Quane, based on the bestselling graphic novel by ND Stevenson, this one’s as heartfelt as it is hilarious.
Where to watch: Netflix
Synopsis: A quirky family’s road trip turns into a fight for humanity when robots decide to take over the world.
Yes, it’s about the apocalypse — but also about a dad trying to connect with his daughter. What makes The Mitchells vs. the Machines so lovable is its blend of heartfelt family moments and sharp, absurd humour. The scrapbook-style animation, splashed with hand-painted textures, gives it a nostalgic charm. No wonder it bagged eight Annie Awards and an Oscar nomination.
Synopsis: Two young sisters, spending their summer in rural Japan, befriend magical creatures in the nearby forest.
Few films capture innocence and wonder quite like My Neighbor Totoro. It’s gentle, heartfelt, and irresistibly cute — proof that “fun” doesn’t have to mean loud. Hayao Miyazaki’s classic celebrates childhood curiosity with a warmth that feels like a hug. The realism in the sisters’ movements alone is worth marvelling at.
So, there you have it — five films that’ll make you grin, giggle and maybe even think a little deeper. Watch them on a lazy weekend or during your snack breaks — because animation, after all, is serious fun.